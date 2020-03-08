Three incumbents running for Janesville City Council now seem to think tax incentives are a bad idea—at least when it comes to using them to lure a grocery store to the south side.
At a Janesville League of Women Voters forum Wednesday, council member Paul Benson led the group in declaring his objections to helping “specific neighborhoods.”
“As far as picking specific neighborhoods for assistance, I don’t necessarily think that’s a great strategy. I think what we need to do is focus on a whole city approach,” he said.
When asked what the council should do about the food desert on the south side, Benson revealed he wasn’t interested in putting tax dollars to work to benefit this area.
“I do not think it’s the city’s role to necessarily give tax incentives to a grocery store because if I own Festival or Woodman’s and I was competing against a city-subsidized grocery store, I wouldn’t think that’s very fair,” he said.
Both incumbents Paul Williams and Richard Gruber echoed Benson’s sentiments.
“It’s really not a city’s role to subsidize that type of a business for just the south side,” Williams said.
Is that so?
Gruber said, “It’s not something the city can solve, however, in one fell swoop, providing incentives to bring a grocery store in.”
Hmm.
This trio of incumbents need only look out the windows of the council’s chamber to see their efforts to help downtown businesses through—that’s right—tax incentives. Surely they jest in suggesting the city’s role is not to subsidize certain types of businesses in certain parts of the city.
Maybe what this trio meant was that a grocery store for the south side isn’t a sexy enough project—is too pedestrian—to warrant their attention. After all, there’s no interactive fountain on the south side, no town square on the river and no new hotel to attract visitors. The truth is, this council constantly factors the concerns of “specific neighborhoods” into their decisions. The problem, as many south side residents see it, is that this council has ignored the concerns of their “specific neighborhood.”
The current council routinely shells out tax incentives to spur development, and it recently expanded its criteria to include tax incentives for new apartment complexes. We’ve supported these incentives because the city’s housing crunch threatens to stem employers’ ability to hire more people and prevent families from moving to the area.
The city provides these incentives to help improve the city’s overall economy and sometimes, yes, to help “specific neighborhoods.”
For the record, the city attempted to use tax incentives to address the Fourth Ward’s food desert in 2007. The city tried to strike a deal by offering a grocer nearly $600,000 in tax incentives to open a store near the Five Points intersection. The deal fell apart after the city couldn’t find a grocer to commit. Deals sometimes fall apart, but at least the city made an effort to fill this neighborhood’s void.
We’re not saying the city should offer tax incentives for a south-side grocery at any cost. But the council and Economic Development Director Gale Price should entertain any reasonable request from a grocer seeking incentives to open on the south side.
One challenger in this council race, Susan Johnson, seemed to grasp the importance of helping neighborhoods and that by helping them we help the whole city.
“I do think we need to focus ourselves on our weaker areas to lift everyone up,” she said. “That’s how you lift everyone up is working on the weaker areas.”
We hope south-side voters have taken notice.