Milton School Board candidates who showed a willingness in interviews to learn from mistakes during the tumultuous era of former Superintendent Tim Schigur have earned the Gazette Editorial Board’s endorsements.
The two candidates we’re endorsing—incumbent Karen Hall and challenger David Holterman—advocated for transparency and showed a sincere interest in avoiding the pitfalls that have repeatedly landed this school board into trouble.
It’s difficult to pinpoint the moment this board began to lose the public’s trust, though it arguably started several years ago with an ill-conceived plan to build a new high school. A battle ensued with members and residents hurling accusations at each other, ultimately forcing the district to pare back its expansion plans.
The mistrust and finger-pointing boiled over last year after board members learned Schigur and former Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz obtained bonus payments without getting the full board’s approval. Making matters worse, the board negotiated in closed-door meetings golden parachutes for Schigur and Schuetz, allowing them to resign while collecting $447,000. Essentially, the board rewarded these two for making a mess created by their own leadership failures.
Then in June, Board President Joe Martin had the nerve to express his disapproval for the public filing open record requests in response to the board’s secrecy.
So it was refreshing to hear Holterman’s response to the editorial board’s concerns about some board members’ aversion to transparency.
“I believe what needs to be done in all cases like this is to have a level of transparency so that sunshine gets in all the places that it needs to be,” said Holterman, vice president of First Community Bank, Milton.
He has the right attitude, and Hall expressed similar sentiments. She was among the few board members to raise questions about Schigur’s conduct, and she also did so during her interview with editorial board.
Holterman’s and Hall’s responses contrasted with the defensive explanations offered by candidate Mike Hoffman, a retired Milton teacher. Hoffman appears on paper to be an ideal candidate, but he showed no interest in drawing lessons from the aforementioned debacles. He repeatedly told the editorial board he didn’t want to “dwell in the past,” and we appreciate the perspective. But this school board’s behavior falls under the category of “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.” Because it hasn’t learned its lessons, the Milton School Board has a chronic credibility problem.
Now is not the time to elect people likely to continue the cycle of mistrust. To that end, candidate Shelly Crull-Hanke, a retired middle school teacher, is perhaps better suited than Hoffman, though she served on the board during two failed referendum attempts and lost her seat in 2018. Simply put, she had her chance but failed.
This board’s top priority should be regaining the public’s trust, and Hall and Holterman seem the best candidates to accomplish this important task. Their election wouldn’t be an instant cure but would represent progress.