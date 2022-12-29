As we close out 2022, and look ahead to 2023, there is much to be thankful for here in Janesville.
This year, we marked some special milestones. We celebrated, in 2022, the 100th anniversaries of both Riverside Park and Cozy Inn, one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the nation.
There was new music and theater, some produced locally and some traveling through.
Downtown continued to see a resurgence of businesses and visitors.
The city emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, with events like the Rock County 4-H Fair returning to past participation levels.
And perhaps most importantly, the everyday continued on – school and work and friends and family. That is the fabric that binds any community together.
It can be tempting to define a city by its challenges, by its crime rate and its heated public debates, political and not. While those are important, for most of us, day to day living and the people close to us are what really matter.
And so, while we’ll keep you abreast in the coming year of changes at city hall, street repairs and what to expect in your tax bill, our greatest wish for 2023 is simpler than all that.
It is simply this: May we all take time in 2023 to appreciate the majestic beauty of the Rock River, to sit near its banks and spot an eagle.
May we all make time to volunteer for a non-profit, check out a book from the Hedberg Public Library, attend a festival and try a new restaurant we’ve never eaten at before. May we share that meal with a new friend.
In the coming year, may we all walk a wooded public trail, play basketball at a city park, explore our city with new and wider open eyes, and embrace all that’s good here.
We wish you a safe and happy new year and will see you on the other side of the calendar.