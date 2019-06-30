The proposal to allow homeless people to park their vehicles overnight at Palmer Park is shaping up to be one of the most controversial generated by City Hall in years.

It will surely test the mettle of Janesville City Council members, who are expected to consider the proposal as soon as Monday, July 22. It goes first to the parks and recreation advisory committee for review Tuesday, July 9.

A packed public forum at council chambers Wednesday included many people hostile to the idea. They’ve leaped to worst-case scenarios, portraying the homeless as a threat to others using the park. This group believes the proposal would lead to something one step removed from the zombie apocalypse, complete with kids stepping on used drug needles and being abducted by drunkards. “Save Palmer Park—No Overnight Parking,” read one sign at the forum.

We hope the city council doesn’t allow such blatant fear mongering to sway its decision.

City Manager Mark Freitag provided some much-needed context at Wednesday’s forum. He highlighted various city ordinances that have faced resistance through the years, though opponents’ fears often didn’t materialize. “The question the community of Janesville has to ask itself is how do we move the community forward?” he asked.

That’s a question for city council members to consider as they field phone calls and emails urging them to reject the proposal. This proposal isn’t about solving Janesville’s homeless problem. It would be a small step forward, one designed to give the homeless a place to legally park because they cannot park legally overnight in much of the city. Government and nonprofit agencies plan to reach out to people at the site and provide them assistance or at least point them in the right direction.

Of course, some homeless people will reject the help. But at least they’ll have a safe place to sleep overnight.

The Palmer Park proposal wasn’t devised in a vacuum. It is the product of a homelessness task force, which considered the pros and cons of allowing overnight parking at sites throughout the city. The city settled on Palmer Park for at least two reasons: 24/7 access to public restrooms and its proximity to the Interstate. The site would be under police surveillance.

Proposal opponents claim to have better locations in mind, but these alternatives would run into heavy not-in-my-backyard resistance. Part of what makes the Palmer Park proposal attractive, despite the protests heard at Wednesday’s forum, is the lack of backyards near the site. As we noted in a previous editorial, the nearest residential property line is about 500 feet from the proposed parking area, and the next closest is about 1,100 feet away. No houses would adjoin the parking area.

At the forum Wednesday, Police Chief Dave Moore said his department has the authority to end the overnight parking policy should problems arise. It’s possible the critics are correct, and this policy proves untenable.

But what if the policy is a success and leads to some homeless people getting connected to services or finding housing? That’s a risk worth taking.