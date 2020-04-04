The Rock County Public Health Department needs to start serving the public, not the lawyers and bureaucrats who would prefer the county continue withholding information about the coronavirus’ spread in our community.
Its latest troubling decision was to withhold the identity of a residential facility where a resident and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. At least the department acknowledged the infection has spread to a residential facility, but its failure to say anything more triggered a predictable reaction.
Social media is now awash with rumors naming the facility believed to have the positive tests. The Gazette doesn’t publish rumors, only information from credible sources. But we don’t blame people for trying to fill in the information gaps created by the health department. Many residents have loved ones living at nursing or retirement homes, and their residents often are older and considered more vulnerable to COVID-19. The public’s concern is understandable.
Rather, we blame the health department for fueling these rumors. It is doing damage by saying less instead of more, and we urge it to change course. As we’ve said in previous editorials, the health department’s narrow interpretation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, puts public health at risk.
The department’s interpretation of HIPAA prioritizes individual patient privacy over public health, though HIPAA does contain provisions that could allow local health officials to release more information than they have so far chosen.
It seems petty for the health department to bend over backward to avoid any potential HIPAA violations while COVID-19 devastates communities across our nation. With the public hungry for more information, it’s shocking to see trusted government agencies actively work to keep the public in the dark about the virus’ spread.
As of this moment, we don’t know whether the health department has contacted families whose loved ones might be in the the residential facility that the health department has refused to identify. We don’t know, either, to what extent the county is conducting testing at other residential facilities. We don’t know the extent of the danger because the health department has been such a poor communicator.
The Rock County Health Department needs to do some soul searching before the COVID-19 outbreak peaks in Rock County. If not, maybe it should have its name changed to the Rock County HIPAA Enforcement Agency.