The town of Janesville has earned, in our opinion, the unofficial designation as southern Wisconsin’s horse rescue capital, though not for reasons the town would advertise. This month, the town board found a second rescue operation in violation of the town’s zoning rules.
The violation is clear cut. DeeDee Golberg has 23 more horses at her property than zoning allows. A similar thing happened a few months ago to Porsche and Jonathan Kettelhut, owners of a different rescue facility. But there are distinctions between the two cases, and we hope the town board demonstrates flexibility in dealing with Golberg.
Golberg told The Gazette she wants to follow the rules but needs more time. Her operation, Spirit Horse Equine Rescue, has a track record of placing horses in new homes, but those placements slow during the winter.
Golberg has so far been cooperative, while Porsche Kettelhut was combative.
Furthermore, Golberg argues the board had previous knowledge of her zoning violation but agreed to ignore it so long as she didn’t, in her words, “overdo it.” She shared with The Gazette a copy of a PowerPoint presentation she said she showed the board in 2013, including a graph illustrating the number of horses—between 27 and 40—at her property from 2008 to 2012. Town Supervisor David Rebout said he remembers that 2013 meeting differently, with Golberg agreeing to limit the number of horses at her property to 15.
Regardless, the problem festered, and the town didn’t seem to care until recently. Fortunately, Golberg isn’t asking for a fight and told The Gazette she won’t seek a conditional-use permit for an exception to the zoning rules.
Porsche Kettelhut battled the town even after the town denied her a conditional-use permit. The town filed a lawsuit, and the Kettelhuts lost in court. The Kettelhuts expressed dismay after a court ordered them to pay $11,792 of the town’s legal expenses, which taxpayers would otherwise have to pay.
Some people think their good deeds justify breaking the rules, and this mentality might partially explain how the town got into this mess. The board maybe moved slowly against Golberg and possibly the Kettelhuts (who also argue the town at first said their operation was OK) out of sympathy for abused or to-be-slaughtered horses.
New complaints have forced the board’s hand, however, and the board now has no choice but to do what it should have done all along. Let this situation serve as a warning to other cities and towns that might be tempted to ignore the rules in the name of “good deeds.”
In Golberg’s case, we hope the board works with her, recognizing its culpability in ignoring these violations through the years. So long as she makes progress toward reducing her herd and achieves compliance within a predetermined time frame, the board should hold off citing or fining her.
