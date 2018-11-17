171215_HORSE02 (copy)
Buy Now

Two of Porsche Kettelhut’s horses gallop on her property December last year in the town of Janesville. The town ulitimately sued to force her to comply with zoning regulations. The town also says another horse rescue owner, DeeDee Golberg, has too many horses on her property and has asked her to create a timeline to comply with regulations.

 Gazette file photo

The town of Janesville has earned, in our opinion, the unofficial designation as southern Wisconsin’s horse rescue capital, though not for reasons the town would advertise. This month, the town board found a second rescue operation in violation of the town’s zoning rules.

The violation is clear cut. DeeDee Golberg has 23 more horses at her property than zoning allows. A similar thing happened a few months ago to Porsche and Jonathan Kettelhut, owners of a different rescue facility. But there are distinctions between the two cases, and we hope the town board demonstrates flexibility in dealing with Golberg.

Golberg told The Gazette she wants to follow the rules but needs more time. Her operation, Spirit Horse Equine Rescue, has a track record of placing horses in new homes, but those placements slow during the winter.

Golberg has so far been cooperative, while Porsche Kettelhut was combative.

Furthermore, Golberg argues the board had previous knowledge of her zoning violation but agreed to ignore it so long as she didn’t, in her words, “overdo it.” She shared with The Gazette a copy of a PowerPoint presentation she said she showed the board in 2013, including a graph illustrating the number of horses—between 27 and 40—at her property from 2008 to 2012. Town Supervisor David Rebout said he remembers that 2013 meeting differently, with Golberg agreeing to limit the number of horses at her property to 15.

Regardless, the problem festered, and the town didn’t seem to care until recently. Fortunately, Golberg isn’t asking for a fight and told The Gazette she won’t seek a conditional-use permit for an exception to the zoning rules.

Porsche Kettelhut battled the town even after the town denied her a conditional-use permit. The town filed a lawsuit, and the Kettelhuts lost in court. The Kettelhuts expressed dismay after a court ordered them to pay $11,792 of the town’s legal expenses, which taxpayers would otherwise have to pay.

Some people think their good deeds justify breaking the rules, and this mentality might partially explain how the town got into this mess. The board maybe moved slowly against Golberg and possibly the Kettelhuts (who also argue the town at first said their operation was OK) out of sympathy for abused or to-be-slaughtered horses.

New complaints have forced the board’s hand, however, and the board now has no choice but to do what it should have done all along. Let this situation serve as a warning to other cities and towns that might be tempted to ignore the rules in the name of “good deeds.”

In Golberg’s case, we hope the board works with her, recognizing its culpability in ignoring these violations through the years. So long as she makes progress toward reducing her herd and achieves compliance within a predetermined time frame, the board should hold off citing or fining her.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse