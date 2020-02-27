Now is the time to have public discussions on how a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. could upend our daily routines, paying close attention to both the potential health and economic impacts.
We’ve been vocal in calling for calm as the list of nations reporting outbreaks grows, but confusion and miscommunication could easily undermine efforts to prevent panic amid an outbreak. A doctor with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said it’s not a matter of if but when the coronavirus will spread across the nation.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus itself (Remember, only two months ago nobody had heard of it), and we’re hopeful the fatality rate is lower than the 2% rate widely reported, as many people with the virus likely aren’t getting diagnosed. It’s also becoming clear the virus is deadlier among older people, with China officials reporting, as of Feb. 11, a death rate of 14.8% for people over 80 and 0.2% for people ages 10 to 39 and 0% for those 9 or younger. Those with underlying heart or lung conditions also appear to be at greater risk, which is true for other illness such as the flu.
We asked local and state officials what role the different levels of government would play in an effort to contain an outbreak.
Michelle Bailey, assistant director of the Rock County Public Health Department, said her department would follow the lead of the state Department of Health Services. Chapter 252 of Wisconsin statutes addresses communicable diseases and outlines the state’s powers to isolate infected individuals and implement quarantines. It also gives the state authority to close schools and “forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics.”
Bailey said her department communicates with state officials on a regular basis about the virus.
Jennifer Miller, a state Department of Health Services spokeswoman, said the state’s top priority is to prevent the illness from entering the state.
“Should there be a case (as we have had with COVID-19), we work to avoid the transmission of it from person to person and contain the disease,” she wrote in an email. “If there is an infection in a specific area, we work on community containment. And, if there is widespread infection, we work to ensure health care systems in the state have the capacity to handle a large number of patients.”
What measures would the state institute to contain the virus’ spread?
“We are still finalizing details of what a response to an outbreak of COVID-19 would be, so it would be premature to offer any specific details at this time,” Miller said.
These are some questions for the public and health officials to consider:
Under what circumstances, if any, would the government seek to quarantine entire cities?
If the government were to implement quarantines or mandate school or business closures, how far from the epicenter of an outbreak would those measures extend? How long would they last?
How would Wisconsin be expected to respond to an outbreak in a neighboring state?
The global economy has been reeling in recent days not because of the virus’ health impacts but because of governments’ reactions to the virus, almost completely shutting down commerce in some cities. Given that the majority of people who contract the illness experience mild symptoms, state and federal health officials should think twice about implementing draconian measures.
We can learn from outbreaks in other nations, where governments have been forced to make hasty decisions. Uncertainty among residents living in affected areas has sparked runs on local supplies, from groceries to hand sanitizer. Effective and consistent communication from government officials is the best antidote to preventing panic and ensuring people are prepared for an outbreak.
Clear communication is all the more important in our highly partisan political environment. Misinformation and conspiracies circulate quickly on social media, and the unprecedented nature of the current outbreak leaves the public vulnerable to believing falsehoods and dismissing sound advice.
Meanwhile, residents shouldn’t count on the government to contain this disease. The virus doesn’t listen to politicians and doesn’t respect borders. It’s up to us individually to be prepared and have a plan should the virus emerge here. Businesses should begin discussions about alternative work arrangements, such as working from home. Parents should think about day care options should schools close for a prolonged period. Do you have the necessary supplies in the event the government implements a quarantine or orders school or business closures?
And as usual, make sure to wash your hands.
There’s no need to panic, but there’s also no excuse to be unprepared.