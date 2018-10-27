Who knew the race for Rock County clerk of circuit court could become so divisive? Office politics—not so much ideological differences—have pitted the incumbent, Jacki Gackstatter, against a subordinate, Chelo Dassow.
Dassow says the office suffers from low morale, though the office appears to be running smoothly from our vantage point.
Gackstatter led the office through the challenging first phases of transitioning from paper to electronic records, and we haven’t heard complaints from the public about Gackstatter’s work. She admits her office was late to embrace electronic records, but her predecessor, Eldred Mielke, is largely to blame. He clung to paper records until retiring in 2015. Gackstatter had a lot of catching up to do when she filled the position.
Some of Dassow’s ideas deserve consideration. She says staff isn’t being properly trained, and she would create a training program to improve office efficiency. For instance, she wants workers to learn how to perform multiple functions, such as handling the customer service desks for either criminal or civil cases.
But we prefer Gackstatter’s leadership. We trust her judgement and believe Gackstatter will work to both improve the office and save taxpayer money.
If Dassow decides to continue working at the office after the election, we hope she aims to make a positive impact.
