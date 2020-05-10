Forward Janesville’s Better Together Framework deserves more consideration than it has so far received at the state Capitol.
“Frankly, it’s not falling on deaf ears exactly, but it’s not getting the traction we had hoped for,” said Dan Cunningham, vice president of government relations and education for Forward Janesville.
Many groups and politicians have their own ideas for reopening the economy, but Forward Janesville’s framework stands out as the most collaborative. It calls for bringing together government, public health and business officials to form a task force, which would make recommendations to reopen the economy and provide the public with daily updates.
The task force would assist in implementing whatever plan the state ultimately picks to reopen the economy, whether it’s Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan or the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s Back to Business plan or a combination of the two.
Cunningham believes in a nonpartisan approach to beating this pandemic, taking into account both public health challenges and business needs. “We’re not talking enough. Everybody is kind of doing their own thing,” he said, “and this is a framework to kind of get everybody together and get everybody discussing what the next steps should be. “
The task force would rely on data to help guide its decisions, recognizing the economy won’t rebound if the public feels unsafe. Forward Janesville wisely decided to make virus testing and tracking one of the task force’s top concerns, along with monitoring the state’s supplies of personal protective equipment and hospital surge capacity. Without a better understanding of who’s infected and without the ability to quickly identify and stop outbreaks, the public will be reluctant to return to “nonessential” stores and restaurants once they open.
Even among essential businesses that remain open, their social distancing policies have been inconsistent. For example, some employees at some stores wear masks, while others do not. Government shouldn’t micromanage business operations, but an ad-hoc approach to public health is unlikely to inspire customer confidence.
To win back more customers, businesses will need to be clearer about the steps they’re taking to minimize the virus’ spread. One of the task force’s objectives is to tailor its recommendations to industry sectors, outlining best practices for each one. Businesses and customers alike could have confidence in the task force’s recommendation, knowing they were created by the best minds of both the business world and public health.
Likewise, employees need to have confidence in their employers’ social distancing policies. We’ve heard reports that different employers are taking the pandemic more seriously than others, which sets the stage for conflicts between management and employees. The task force’s recommendations could help create more uniform responses, building trust between employees and employers.
We’ve largely supported a careful, go-slow approach to reopening the economy, believing that a hasty reopening would do more harm than good. At the same time, the Evers administration needs to better communicate what reopening the economy will look like. Forward Janesville’s task force would fill in many of the blanks and alleviate much of the uncertainty over how the state should move forward.
Forward Janesville has provided the answer, and the state should run with it.