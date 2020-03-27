State lawmakers should look to—of all places—Washington, D.C., for lessons on how to enact bipartisan legislation during these extraordinary times.
The U.S. Senate passed unanimously Wednesday a $2.2 trillion rescue package, which both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump have endorsed.
It will involve mind-boggling spending, made possible by a Federal Reserve commitment to buy all the U.S. Treasuries needed to pay for the rescue of U.S. companies and cash payments for most Americans. There are many other aspects to the bill, including extending unemployment benefits for “gig economy” workers, such as Uber drivers.
While some senators opposed parts of the package, they recognized derailing its passage would prove catastrophic for the economy. The Senate could not afford to squabble like it did in early 2019 when Congress shut down parts of the federal government over a disagreement on spending for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Doesn’t that dispute feel like eons ago?
A coronavirus pandemic has a way of putting priorities in perspective.
We hope state lawmakers drop the partisan shtick, too, and follow the U.S. Senate in offering relief to the many Wisconsinites affected by this pandemic. More than 100,000 Wisconsin workers have filed unemployment claims since March 15, leaving many people scrambling to pay their bills and buy basic necessities.
A 2018 United Way study found 42% of all Rock County households were either in poverty or at risk of not being able to pay their bills despite people in those households holding full-time jobs.
An open secret about the economic boom leading up to the pandemic was that it depended on stagnant wages, while large increases in health care costs offset what meager raises many workers did receive.
Now these workers are getting laid off or getting their wages cut.
Gov. Tony Evers recognizes the urgency of the situation and has called on the Legislature to temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for people to begin collecting unemployment. With claims already surging, the Legislature should act immediately on Evers’ request.
Unfortunately, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald seem to be in no rush. We hope their not-so-veiled personal dislike for Evers isn’t preventing them from taking action. They should heed the example of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who said failure wasn’t an option. “That Washington drama does not matter anymore,” McConnell said. “The Senate is going to stand together, act together and pass this historic relief package.”
Vos and Fitzgerald have said they want to wait to see what is in the federal relief package before convening the Legislature, likely through remote voting.
Waiting is reasonable but only to assess those parts of the federal package that would overlap any possible state response.
There are some things the Legislature can and should do now, starting with temporarily waiving the unemployment insurance waiting period. The Legislature should take action no later than next week.