Like fashion designers, public education has a knack for molding old ideas to fit the latest craze.
Janesville School District administrators should wear bell-bottom jeans when they present to the school board their new plan to bring back the traditional eight-period day. This is how high schools ran for years before school districts in the 1990s started shifting to what’s known as block scheduling, though Parker and Craig high schools waited until 2014 to hop on the block-scheduling bandwagon.
Schools moved to block scheduling under the rationale that having fewer, longer periods allowed students to delve deeper into their subject areas, presumably leading to better academic outcomes.
It seems to make some sense: Why spend only 47 minutes studying a subject when you can spend 86? Those 39 extra minutes might be just what a student needs to grasp that new math concept or fix errors in a research paper. The extra time also helps with labs and art projects that include a lot of set-up and tear-down time.
Educators have pursued endlessly the Holy Grail of classroom structure, jumping from one idea to the next in hopes of finally figuring out how to maximize the potential of students and teachers. Block scheduling is one of those shiny objects.
Educators often seek out gurus and studies to point them toward the perfect scheduling setup, curriculum or classroom management technique. But the result is predictable: Sooner or later, the advocates of these systems move to other school districts or retire, and then the next person in line offers a “new” idea, which happens to be the same one from two administrations earlier.
And so the Janesville School District wants to return to the traditional eight-period schedule. Officials’ justification isn’t unreasonable. According a survey of Parker and Craig high school students and teachers, only 26% of the teachers support the current block schedule, while only 29% of students prefer it. They clearly want change.
The question becomes whether this is change for change’s sake. District officials will argue it’s not, of course. One concern is the current schedule is divided into three days—A, B and C days—making it difficult for students to take college-level courses or internships off campus. In a memo, officials also indicate the current setup has contributed to truancy.
In all likelihood, switching to a traditional eight-period day will trade one list of pros and cons for another. Under a new schedule, the best teachers at Parker and Craig high schools would continue to thrive, while the worst would continue to do everyone there a disservice.
How educators divide the school day is beside the point. Ultimately, it’s far more important to ensure students and teachers have the resources they need to teach and learn. It’s far more important for the district to make smart hiring and firing decisions. It’s far more important for the school board to be a good steward of tax dollars.
We support the district’s proposal to switch to an eight-period day, and we support keeping the current block schedule. We’ll back a six-period or seven-period day, too. If district students are receiving a quality education, that’s all that matters.