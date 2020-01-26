Janesville residents know better than to get too excited over recent talk of turning the former Monterey Hotel into apartments.
Even before Jim Grafft bought the downtown Janesville hotel from bankruptcy court in 1996, officials had discussed converting it into housing. Their plans went nowhere.
If good intentions could pay for plumbers, electricians and masons, the Monterey Hotel today would be the downtown’s pride and joy. Alas, the building sits in a dilapidated state at the corner of Milwaukee and High streets and was nearly torn down after the city of Janesville issued a raze-or-repair order in 2018. Grafft did what was ordered by the city to stave off the wrecking ball.
To get this building in shape for occupancy would cost millions of dollars, and any redevelopment proposal warrants healthy skepticism. But we’re keeping an open mind. Here are five reasons to become optimistic about the Monterey Hotel’s future:
Jim Grafft’s daughter Britten Langfoss has emerged as a positive force in the family business. She helped orchestrate the redevelopment of The Venue in the downtown, and she’s head of the city’s business improvement district. Clashes between Grafft and city officials (“Michael Vick treats his dogs better than they treat me,” Jim Grafft said in 2007) have added to this project’s many challenges. Langfoss could help ease tensions.
The Graffts have hired a developer, Cardinal Capital Management, with expertise in housing projects. The Milwaukee-based company is working with the Graffts and city on a redevelopment plan. The company would likely be involved in both construction and management of the building’s units, lending more credibility to any proposal that might receive city council consideration.
The city is plowing millions of dollars into the downtown as part of its ARISE initiative. A downtown renaissance is in full swing, but vacant downtown buildings have hindered progress, with the Monterey Hotel standing out as a major hindrance. The downtown’s economic revival gives the city and Graffts motivation to reach an agreement.
The city has shown more willingness in the past two years to extend tax incentives to housing projects. The city is providing nearly $1 million in incentives for the construction of a new, 92-unit downtown apartment complex known as the River Flats. The city also used financial incentives to spur construction of a 260-unit complex near Racine Street and Interstate 90/39 and a 115-unit complex on the former youth baseball diamonds on Woodman Road. The Monterey Hotel’s window of opportunity is wide open.
Finally, many Janesville residents remain fond of the hotel’s history. We’ve seen residents decry the demolition of much less significant structures, such as the Monterey Dam and 13 N. Main St. Had the city proceeded with the hotel’s demolition after issuing the raze-or-repair order in 2018, City Hall likely would have encountered fierce protests. Many residents want the Monterey Hotel to be saved.
Despite the numerous failed attempts to redevelop the hotel, we feel the stars finally have aligned in the optimist’s favor. Janesville hasn’t been this close to solving the Monterey Hotel problem perhaps since Grafft bought the property more than 20 years ago. We encourage both sides to do their best to find a solution and deliver on a plan that would return the hotel to its former glory.