With three seats open and only two names on the ballot in the Milton City Council race, at least one write-in candidate will get elected. The Gazette Editorial Board rarely endorses in races involving write-ins, but we did for this contest, knowing voters must choose between write-ins Bill Wilson or Devin Elliot.

But first, let’s consider the two incumbents on the ballot, Larry Laehn and Theresa Rusch.

Laehn stands out as field’s best qualified candidate. Originally from the Appleton area, Laehn has lived in Milton the past eight years and is a clinical therapist with Mercyhealth. We noted his level-headed responses to the editorial board’s questions, particularly toward resolving uncertainties with the Milton Fire Department.

Laehn sees value in Milton’s partnership with the Janesville Fire Department and wants to continue it. Currently, Milton and town of Milton contracts for Janesville’s fire chief to run the Milton Fire Department.

The entities signed a memorandum of understanding with former Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker. Banker retired last year, and some Milton candidates expressed anxiety over how Janesville’s new fire chief, Ernest G. Rhodes III, might change operations. They want more clarity on the new chief’s expectations.

“I’m not overly concerned, necessarily, about the new fire chief. I’m sure he’ll bring new ideas and new thoughts, and they’ll all be considered accordingly,” Laehn said.

For years, Milton has also been debating when and where to build a new fire station. Its current station is outdated, and candidates agree a new one is needed. The sticking point is site location and how to pay for it. The Milton Fire Department also serves the town of Milton and parts of some other towns, and so it must weigh competing interests in deciding on a new station location.

Neither Laehn nor the race’s other incumbent, Rusch, have committed to a site for a new station. Rusch, a retired elementary school principal, expressed positions similar to Laehn’s. She supports cooperation with Janesville but wants to make sure Milton and Janesville remain separate fire departments. Rusch and other candidates opposed merging the two departments.

Rusch said she would also like Milton and Janesville to work together on promoting tourism in the area.

Along with Rusch and Laehn, the editorial board is endorsing write-in candidate Wilson. A recently retired library consultant, Wilson has experience working with local governments across the country, which should make Wilson a natural fit for city council.

One of his priorities is to have a “clear path” in place within the next two years on the construction of a new fire station, he said.

The other write-in, Elliot, lacks experience and would benefit from further studying the issues, perhaps by attending more council meetings. He’s a proud Milton resident, describing himself as fifth generation, and we appreciate his mindfulness of city history. But like many younger candidates, he’s not quite ready to serve in public office.