For clues as to how Invenergy’s proposed 250-megawatt solar farm straddling the border of Rock and Walworth counties might unfold, watch closely events in Iowa County, where the same company wants to develop a 300-megawatt farm.

The Iowa County project would be the largest of its kind in the Midwest, and there are plenty of skeptics and unanswered questions.

It is also uncharted territory for the state Public Service Commission, which doesn’t even have rules for siting solar farms, according to a Dec. 30 Wisconsin State Journal report. The proposal needs the PSC’s blessing to move forward.

Environmentalists are understandably excited about reducing the state’s dependence on fossil fuels, though some seem almost too Pollyanna about solar farms.

Policy director for Renew Wisconsin, Michael Vickerman, told the Wisconsin State Journal the Iowa County project is a “complete win” for the state.

But would it remain a win in 15 or 20 years? Vickerman dismissed the idea that rooftop solar systems could someday fulfill the nation’s energy needs, perhaps making solar fields such as Invenergy’s obsolete. “That is patently ridiculous,” he said.

Maybe. But to suggest the solar industry couldn’t undergo a radical transformation before the end of landowners’ 25-year leases is to bet against the brilliant minds that brought us GPS, smartphones, reusable rockets, electric cars and other life-changing gadgets over the past quarter century. Twenty-five years ago, Kodak was still flying high.

The threat of technological disruption is real but shouldn’t be a deal breaker so long as landowners entering lease agreements with Invenergy protect their interests. Landowners should seek assurances these panels would be quickly decommissioned at the lease’s end or in the event Invenergy goes bankrupt.

Less concerning is the prospect of the panels permanently damaging the soil beneath them. Invenergy has a ground cover strategy for its Iowa County site, and the strategy is arguably better for the environment than traditional farming. Invenergy envisions improving soil quality with cover crops. It would introduce pollinator-friendly plant species, minimize herbicide use and control for erosion—three things crop farms often fail to do.

We don’t envy landowners struggling to decide whether to turn their fields into oceans of solar panels for 25 years. With crop prices near all-time lows, some landowners believe this project would ensure a steady income for years to come.

But no property owner should view the project’s success or lease payments as “guaranteed.” Walworth and Iowa counties are the guinea pigs, here, with Invenergy and the Public Service Commission conducting the experiment. We don’t see red flags so far, but it’s important to remember: Nobody knows for certain how such projects will end.