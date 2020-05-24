The lifting of Rock County’s safer-at-home order last week, five days before officials had planned to end it, shouldn’t be interpreted as a sort of victory over the coronavirus.
The virus remains very much a threat, even as safer-at-home orders lapse across the nation. Rock County implemented its own order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s safer-at-home order, but many attorneys have questioned the legality of local orders. Rock County officials say the county achieved certain benchmarks to allow lifting the order, though it’s just as likely the political and legal pressure became too great.
Regardless of its reasons for lifting the order, the county enters the next phase with the public divided on the need for social distancing. Even before Rock County’s order ended last week, there were many signs people had been dismissing social-distancing guidelines.
The Gazette’s May 5 online poll asked readers how well people were adhering to social-distancing guidelines in their neighborhoods, and by a nearly 2-to-1 margin respondents indicated, “Unfortunately, many people are disregarding the guidelines.” While not scientific, the poll confirms the anecdotal evidence people have provided through letters and social media posts over the past several weeks.
The United States famously values individualism, but to describe people flaunting social-distancing guidelines as individualistic does a disservice to that great American trait. After all, the nation came together during World War I and World War II to fight a common enemy and didn’t allow individualism to derail the war efforts. Rather, the emergence of hyper-partisanship and widespread disinformation campaigns has had a toxic effect on the nation’s virus response, turning the pandemic into another political battleground. Some people even refuse to wear masks to protest policies designed to slow the spread of the virus. It’s little wonder this nation has become the pandemic epicenter.
The next battle is likely to be waged over restrictions placed on the reopening of businesses. For now, people are happy to simply have the safer-at-home orders lifted, but discontent over safer-at-home orders will morph into discontent over reopening restrictions, such as Phase 1 of Rock County’s reopening plan calling for businesses and churches to operate at 25% capacity. Rock County officials should prepare for the anger to continue, whether the county is in Phase 1, 2 or 3 of its plan.
We know from observing other nations’ responses to the virus—with their aggressive testing and contact tracing systems—it’s possible to minimize the virus’ spread and maintain an open economy. Unfortunately, this nation is far from where it needs to be to fully reopen the economy without fueling new outbreaks, thanks in large part to the lack of a cohesive national strategy.
While there’s little Rock County can to about dysfunction at the federal level, Rock County residents have control over their fate, and their response to the end of the safer-at-home order will be telling. It is not an invitation to return to normal. On the contrary, it demands residents become even more vigilant in working to slow the spread. Failure to follow social-distancing guidelines will have consequences on a to-be-determined date.