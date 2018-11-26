Thirty Wisconsin county clerks have spoken, and Republican legislators should listen: Holding a presidential primary separate from the spring 2020 general election would be an impractical and costly gambit.
The motive for seeking a new election is so blatantly partisan that Republican leaders have struggled to devise a credible pretext. The best they’ve been able to muster is that holding a partisan and nonpartisan election on the same day would create a “disconnect.” Their solution in search of a problem is to move the presidential primary to March, forcing voters to go to the polls twice to accomplish what can be done in a single poll visit.
The notion that we need to separate partisan and nonpartisan races is absurd if you recognize—and most voters do—there’s no such thing as a “nonpartisan” Supreme Court race. Candidates don’t run under party labels, but one of the worst-kept secrets in state elections is that Democrats and Republicans treat the Supreme Court race as a partisan contest. So, whom are Republicans trying to kid? They’re certainly not fooling the voters.
The real reason Republicans are considering this move is to help Justice Daniel Kelly, the likely candidate favored by Republicans in the April 2020 election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Republicans expect high voter turnout in the Democratic presidential primary and worry the turnout could doom Kelly. They want to move the presidential primary to March to lower Democratic turnout in the April election.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan called it when he said, “You don’t change elections because you may not like the outcome, right? How much more ... third-world country can you get?”
Just imagine if a Democratic-controlled government tried to move an election out of fear a Democratic candidate might lose. Republicans would turn apoplectic, and rightly so.
Public policy cannot escape partisanship, but there should be at least a modicum of utility in policy making. Thirty county clerks—Republican and Democratic alike—signed a letter opposing a new election in March for many reasons, including the extra cost to taxpayers.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, who signed the letter, estimated a new election would cost the county $45,000 and towns, cities and villages in Rock County $75,000.
But her biggest concern, she said, is possible voter confusion, especially in submitting absentee ballots.
Adding a third election to a busy spring election calendar would create a logistical nightmare for county and municipal clerks alike.
“There is simply not enough time to interject another election between the already-short timeline between the February primary and the April election,” noted the clerk’s letter.
The absence of any practical benefit truly makes this a “third-world country” proposal.
Wisconsin can’t allow elections to become playthings for political parties. Elections are among the most sacred aspects of democracy, and altering them requires a better reason than, “I don’t want my candidate to lose.”
