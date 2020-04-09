Tuesday’s election showed the coronavirus is not the only disease we are fighting. Partisanship is a disease, too, and it caused Democrats and Republicans alike to put politics ahead of public safety.
Gov. Tony Evers showed poor leadership by failing to move sooner to postpone the election. For many days, he supported having the election April 7, despite protests from local election officials arguing it would be unsafe and warning that the polls wouldn’t be properly staffed. Evers should have heeded these officials’ calls instead of waiting until Monday to order postponing the election.
Evers then had the gall Tuesday to fire off a tweet congratulating voters and poll workers for their “bravery, resilience and heroism.” He might have been proud, but we are embarrassed that he and our representatives let Wisconsin down.
Predictably, in a show of pure politics, Republicans challenged Evers’ order. Days earlier, Evers himself admitted he didn’t have the authority to postpone the election.
The state Supreme Court ruled against Evers’ order to postpone the election, while the U.S. Supreme Court wrestled with the question of whether to extend the deadline for submitting absentee ballots. Election officials had urged people to fill out absentee ballots rather than head to the polls on Election Day.
Evers’ decision and the court’s ruling ultimately left voters with only bad choices, as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted in her dissent: “Either they will have to brave the polls, endangering their own and others’ safety. Or they will lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own. That is a matter of utmost importance—to the constitutional rights of Wisconsin’s citizens, the integrity of the State’s election process, and in this most extraordinary time, the health of the Nation.”
The health of the state and nation was never at the forefront of our state politicians’ minds as they dithered for weeks leading up to the election: Evers proved indecisive and the Republicans obstinate.
Partisanship acts like a paralysis that prevents officials from acting in the public’s best interest. It leads to irreconcilable outcomes and conflicting messages: an election in defiance of a statewide safer-at-home order.
Regrettably, Wisconsin is likely to get more COVID-19 cases and deaths because of Democrats’ and Republicans’ failure to agree on a solution.
In another era, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature would have worked together to reschedule the election and would have reached an agreement sooner than later. They would have set aside their political agendas in the name of protecting the public. They would have put a premium on unity, while refraining from tearing the other party down.
In our current environment, opposing sides seek to take advantage of the other’s mistakes.
We needed our politicians to come together to fight a common, nonpartisan enemy. Instead, they bickered and angled for political advantage.
We encourage readers to write the governor, the legislative leadership and their representatives and ask them: “Why didn’t you act to protect our safety?”
Expect excuses. Expect deflection. Expect Democrats to blame Republicans. Expect Republicans to blame Democrats.
If you’re not satisfied with their answers, vote them out of office.