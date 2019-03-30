Our spring thaw makes the best sales pitch for Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to raise taxes and fees to pay for more road repairs.

Driving through Janesville right now is like playing the Atari classic Pitfall, except your objective is to miss the potholes instead of crocodiles and quicksand. Hit a big one, and it’s game over for one of your tires or struts.

Evers wants to increase local transportation aid by 10 percent, and it’s apparent both Janesville and Rock County could use the additional money. His proposal also would inject millions of additional dollars into projects on state and federal roads.

There’s a price, of course, for fixing roads, and we’ve urged lawmakers to give the bill to road users. Evers’ proposal would do that mainly by increasing the gas tax and indexing it to the inflation rate. Evers’ plan would raise the gas tax from 30.9 cents per gallon to 38.9 cents, while indexing it would raise the tax to 40.5 cents by April 2021, according to an analysis released last week by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Evers is trying to correct for the mistake the Legislature made in 2006 when it stopped indexing, leaving the gas tax stuck at 30.9 cents. That decision has helped turn the state’s roads from among the nation’s best into some of its worst.

Gas tax hikes alone would raise $489 million over the next biennium, while Evers’ proposal to increase heavy truck fees and title fees would generate another $72 million.

His proposal also would allow the state to begin collecting a $75 fee for hybrid-electric vehicles. That’s something the state enacted in 2017, but the state Department of Transportation couldn’t collect because of how the law defined hybrid-electric vehicles. Evers seeks to fix the law’s wording glitch to bring in an additional $9.7 million.

Evers hopes to complete the state’s delayed and unfinished projects and possibly start some new ones, such as expanding Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee. The new revenue would make the state less reliant on borrowing, meaning more tax dollars would go toward road work instead of interest payments on loans.

Finally, Evers is proposing to scrap the state’s antiquated minimum markup law, which artificially boosts gasoline prices. Eliminating it should please free-market advocates.

If Republican lawmakers don’t like Evers’ plan, they need to offer a viable alternative. Former Gov. Scott Walker’s insistence that the Legislature cut other taxes to match any gas tax increase was unrealistic and misguided.

Walker tried to turn transportation funding into a zero-sum game in which other parts of the state budget had to be sacrificed to maintain roadways. But it was a false choice because the transportation fund has an exclusive funding source: the thousands of drivers using local, state and federal roads every day. The gas tax is really a user fee, unlike property or income taxes.

We generally admire Republican efforts to hold the line on taxes, and we support, for example, recent Republican efforts to use part of the projected budget surplus to fund a middle-class tax cut.

But when it comes to roads, Republican lawmakers must break from their former leader’s mentality. Our transportation infrastructure needs to be a higher priority, and if any legislators doubt that, we invite them to travel Rock County roads to learn for themselves.