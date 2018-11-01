Are you one of those people who complains about local shopping options moments before clicking the “buy” button on one of your devices?
If you are, the holiday season provides an opportunity to repent and reform your shopping ways. If you value local commerce and the jobs it creates, commit to buying items found in local stores at local stores. Don’t be a cheapskate by perusing the merchandise at a local business and then buying it from Amazon.
Sure, some items sold online are too rare or specialized to be stocked at local retailers. We understand that online shopping is here to stay, and few people can completely avoid it. And in some cases, local retailers have an internet presence, which makes for guilt-free online shopping.
This editorial is not asking residents to defy gravity so much as it is asking them to contemplate the consequences of their shopping choices.
For instance, local businesses can help each other by buying local when they assemble those annual gift baskets for valued clients. There’s little in a typical gift basket that cannot be found in Janesville.
Buying local is also a great opportunity for families. Hunting for a fresh-cut Christmas tree is obviously more fun when you do it at a tree farm or local lot, versus buying one online (yes, this is now an option).
The same holds true for moms, dads, brothers and sisters in search of gifts for each other. Get off the internet and take the kids to local shops. Make gift shopping a bonding experience, rather than a dystopian ritual with everyone sitting silently in the living room, staring at screens and clicking to amass wish lists.
Online shopping isn’t to blame for every instance of a retailer shutting its doors, of course. Management problems have plagued some big-box chain stores, such as Toys ‘R’ Us. It took on too much debt and was “cannibalized by a private-equity culture that sees workers not as stakeholders but as part of the plunder,” columnist Froma Harrop wrote for this page last month.
Much of the coverage about Sears’ decline focused on how the once-massive retailer failed to adapt to online competitors. It was the Amazon of its day but became shortsighted over time, noted the stories about Sears filing for bankruptcy.
For many locally owned shops, however, their fate rests in the hands of Janesville residents who must choose to shop local or buy online.
We live in a capitalist nation, and so it’s your choice. But if you choose to buy online, you’re not entitled to complain about local shopping options. Because if you buy online, you’re doing your small part to kill local retail.
