Walworth County officials think they’ve found a way to circumvent the open meetings law, and their scheme is certainly clever.
It is also unethical and potentially illegal.
Walworth County has set a disturbing precedent by dissolving its Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and reorganizing it as a court-created group. Under the scheme, the committee wouldn’t be subject to the open meetings law, according to former County Administrator Dave Bretl, who abandoned all pretext in rationalizing this maneuver during a Jan. 20 executive committee meeting.
“The main effect of doing this is that it is not subject to the open meetings law if it is not a county board-created committee,” he said at the meeting.
Kudos to Walworth County Board Supervisor Charlene Staples for being the only member to vote against and question Bretl’s recommendation at the Jan. 20 meeting. “I hate the idea of losing transparency,” she said. “It’s very important to me.”
For reasons that are unclear, this scheme’s supporters aren’t satisfied to rely on the exemptions under the open meetings law that allow the committee to meet behind closed doors for the purposes of discussing “financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific purposes.” The exemptions should address committee members’ concerns about protecting the privacy of individuals’ treatment needs or medical information, but it’s almost as if committee members don’t want to be inconvenienced by the need to cite the exemptions before entering closed session. By the looks of it, members would prefer to hold discussions in secret whenever they feel like it, which open meetings law doesn’t permit.
The law is designed to ensure policy discussions remain in the open, and there’s no guarantee the committee as a court-created group would remain transparent, though Judge David Reddy said he expects the committee to operate like it did before. Treatment Court Coordinator Katie Behl echoed those sentiments, stating “I don’t anticipate really anything changing...”
But if that’s the case, why did the county board dissolve the committee in the first place?
This group might claim to want transparency, but they don’t want to adhere to the state’s standards to ensure they are, in fact, being transparent. It’s interesting that nobody interviewed by reporter Jonah Beleckis can seem to remember whose idea this was.
The whole thing stinks.
While it’s not unusual for courts to oversee such committees, it is unusual to dissolve one and reconstitute it for the exclusive purpose of sidestepping the open meetings law. We doubt this committee’s formation would withstand a legal challenge.
Board members should rethink the wisdom of this scheme, especially now that their motives have been exposed.