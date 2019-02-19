With several measles outbreaks reported across the nation this winter, now is the time for parents and schools to make sure children are receiving all the required vaccinations.

The Janesville School District is taking this issue seriously by working to reduce the number of waivers it issues to parents who haven’t submitted paperwork showing their children have been immunized. The district has cut in half the number of waivers it gives, from 1,662 in 2015-16 to 801 this year. Parents can opt out of vaccinations through “personal conviction” or religious waivers, but many parents seek waivers out of convenience. Their children often have vaccinations, but parents lack the paperwork to prove it.

When waivers are given to parents whose kids are actually vaccinated, it becomes difficult to determine which students are most at risk amid an outbreak. Schools need and parents deserve an accurate assessment of who lacks vaccinations.

Much attention has been paid to the anti-vaccination movement and to the notion that this group is putting children in harm’s way by not getting kids vaccinated. Many anti-vaxxers base their conclusions on conspiracy theories and debunked science. It’s a problem that only ongoing education efforts and perhaps changes to state law can help address.

But just as troubling are the cases of children who haven’t received vaccinations because they live in poverty. The parents of these children simply aren’t bringing their kids to receive regular doctor checkups. Studies show vaccination rates decline for low-income individuals. According to a Centers for Disease Control 2014 survey, children ages 19-35 months living below the poverty line had a vaccination rate 11 percentage points lower than those at or above the poverty line.

Poverty, not the anti-vaxxer movement, likely explains the lower vaccination rates at certain Janesville schools. It’s probably no coincidence Wilson Elementary, located in one of Janesville’s poorest areas, has the lowest vaccination rate among all Janesville public elementary schools at 84.7 percent, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services statistics.

Schools must continue to push parents to get their kids vaccinated and point them in the right direction if the problem is a lack of knowledge or time to obtain the necessary vaccinations. By granting fewer waivers, the district is taking steps to eliminate confusion caused by parents failing to submit the proper paperwork. It’s an important distinction—those who lack the necessary vaccinations versus those who lack only the proper documentation—and we’re glad the district is making it.