The demolition of the iconic smokestack at the former General Motors site Sunday proved a missed opportunity for the site’s owner, Commercial Development Company.

The company could have earned goodwill simply by telling the community of when it planned to tear down the stack, the most recognizable section of the former 4.8 million-square-foot auto manufacturing plant. The Gazette inquired, but a company spokesman said he didn’t know when the stack was coming down. A contractor would be doing that work.

But it would have taken minimal effort for Commercial Development to ask its contractor for advance notice of the stack’s demolition. Passing on that information to the public would have been easy, too.

The stack’s demolition Sunday morning might have gone undocumented except for the work of Andrew Sigwell, who operates a tavern near the site. He’s been diligently photographing and video recording the entire demolition process and was kind enough to provide The Gazette with demolition footage.

Based in St. Louis, Commercial Development didn’t seem to care whether Janesville residents witnessed the stack’s demolition, though the company is well aware of the plant’s significance to the community.

“As you see the old structure go down, you might have a tear in your eye. You’re going to think of the memories. You’re going to think of the great jobs. You’re going to think, ‘I had an uncle, a grandma, a grandpa work there,” Commercial Development Company CEO Randall Jostes said in 2017 soon after acquiring the site.

Generations of Janesville-area residents worked at the plant. There was no escaping its influence, even if you never set foot there. It drove the area’s economy, which collapsed after the plant closed in 2009 and rebounded only years later.

Commercial Development will need the city council’s permission to proceed on redevelopment projects, but it didn’t make friends by keeping residents out of the loop on the smokestack’s demolition.

“Today when the smokestack fell at GM, there should of been a ceremony with lots of people there to celebrate 100 years of memories! It’s a terrible thing that it didn’t happen! So SAD!” commented Carol Colby Birkholz on The Gazette’s Facebook page.

At least Commercial Development is giving to Janesville residents some of the plant’s bricks. We’re concerned, however, not enough bricks have been set aside, and more people will be seeking bricks than what’s been made available.

We hope Commercial Development does everything possible to ensure enough bricks are on hand Saturday when they’re distributed at the Blackhawk Community Credit Union branch on West Court Street.

If some people end up going home without a memento of the plant, it will be another show of insensitivity by the developer.