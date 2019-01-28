YMCA of Northern Rock County CEO Tom Den Boer is wielding a lawyer, and he’s not afraid to sue.

That’s how we interpret Den Boer’s defiant statement Saturday, his first public remarks since The Gazette began reporting nearly a month ago on a lack of transparency at the Y and Den Boer’s treatment of Y members and members of the board of directors.

The criticisms “have no basis in fact or are founded on innuendo,” Den Boer states.

He saves the thinly veiled warning from his attorney for the statement’s end. “I am concerned that the people orchestrating this campaign to oust Dr. Den Boer are very close to engaging in defamation, either through their comments or correspondence, if they haven’t done so already,” Den Boer’s attorney, Colin Good, says in statement. “Communications which are false and harm or diminish the reputation of another in the community, such as those meritless allegations being leveled at Dr. Den Boer, are tantamount to defamation.”

It’s hard to imagine, though, how the criticisms are “meritless,” given the detailed accounts The Gazette has received about Den Boer’s dealings with YMCA members and members of the Y Board of Directors who ran afoul with Den Boer after asking about the Y’s operations. (For the record, until Saturday, Den Boer had failed to respond to The Gazette’s repeated requests for comment.)

For all its bluster, Den Boer’s response addresses none of the accusations. He doesn’t explain why some board members were dismissed or why memberships were revoked or suspended. He doesn’t address why members have struggled to obtain documents or even the names of board members along with meeting times and dates. And what does Den Boer have to say about the United Way rejecting the YMCA’s grant application because of discrepancies?

Now, Den Boer is telling his critics via his attorney: Keep your mouths shut.

To its credit, the Y Board of Directors appears to be trying to clean up the mess. For one, the board has placed Den Boer on administrative leave and has opened an investigation. Three former board members, who say they were ousted without due process and in apparent violation of the board’s bylaws, have been invited back to the board.

There’s still more digging to do. A group of 52 current and former Y members signed a letter to the board in December outlining failings by the Y leadership to provide answers to their basic questions about the Y’s financials and bylaws. They received some of those documents but not all after nearly a year of pushing for them and only after threatening a lawsuit.

Den Boer’s saber rattling likely does nothing to assuage this group’s concerns. We hope his intimidation tactics do not deter those insisting on answers and accountability. They deserve to have the cloud hanging over the YMCA removed.