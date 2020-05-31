Blackhawk Community Credit Union owes its members and the community a much better explanation of what happened to its Legacy Center plans and what it intends to do about the eyesore it’s created in downtown Janesville.
The credit union stepping away from its plans to remodel the former Chase bank building is a sad end to what started Sept. 28, 2018. That’s when more than 100 people gathered at The Venue for the credit union’s announcement of a 130,000-square-foot, four-story headquarters along the Rock River downtown.
“The momentum in Janesville and the momentum in downtown Janesville is incredible,” Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price said at the time.
Little did Price know: Blackhawk would spend the next two years unraveling this momentum, culminating with its decision to abandon—at least for the moment—its unfinished Legacy Center on West Milwaukee Street.
The credit union bailed on its proposed riverfront development, which was supposed to house the Legacy Center, in May 2019—long before COVID-19 emerged. It then acquired the former Moose Lodge property on the city’s west side, intending to build a new headquarters there.
Now it’s dumped the new headquarters altogether and has declared a renewed focus on its membership. Unfortunately for downtown Janesville, the termination of the Legacy Center project has created an eyesore on par with the former Monterey Hotel. The credit union was renovating the site to showcase the historic architecture hidden under the Chase building’s facade, but its disheveled condition leaves one to wonder whether the downtown would have been better off if the credit union had never purchased the property.
Credit union spokeswoman CeeCee Philipps said the credit union is a “responsible company” and isn’t going to “leave things in a state of flux.”
We want to see those words followed by action, and city officials should make sure the credit union puts the building back into an acceptable condition.
We hope the credit union quickly finds a new use for the site, but let’s be honest: The credit union has been in a “state of flux” the past two years. It’s dizzying to think how quickly the credit union went from pushing a new $30 million downtown headquarters to moving the headquarters plans to a west-side location to deciding to stay put at its main office on West Court Street.
Then, in a final twist, the credit union unceremoniously parted ways with CEO Sherri Stumpf.
Not surprisingly, Philipps declined to elaborate on the circumstances behind Stumpf’s departure.
In building up public expectations, the credit union set the stage for disappointment by not delivering. More important, it’s spurring concern over the Chase building becoming an eyesore and a wet blanket on downtown redevelopment.