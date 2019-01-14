Fear not: Schools using Raptor ID's visitor identification management system are keeping kids safe by keeping out sex offenders.
That's part of the sales pitch offered on the company's website and a key takeaway from news stories on the website about the product. We hope it doesn't lull the public and schools into a false sense of security.
Milton recently joined Edgerton and Evansville in purchasing a Raptor ID system, which require visitors to scan their drivers licenses before being allowed into a school. The system checks IDs against a national registry of sex offenders, alerting officials to any match.
Milton acquired its Raptor ID through a $27,500 a grant from the state Department of Justice, which began giving schools more money this past year in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
There is certainly value in having visitors scan their IDs, giving school officials more certainty about the identities of people wanting to access a building. The system also prints a badge with an accompanying photo of the visitor, making it easy for school staff and students to spot a visitor.
But let's not pretend passing Raptor ID's background check is like getting a Good Housekeeping stamp of approval.
To be clear, we have no sympathy for sex offenders. But an ID system like this tends to feed irrational fears about how sex predators operate. They don't typically target people at random but know their victims in 86 percent of the cases reported to law enforcement, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Predators in almost half those cases are typically family members or extended family. In other words, it's unlikely the Raptor ID is stopping sex predators because they're likely grooming their victims outside school grounds.
School officials might argue a system that provides more information is better, even if some of that information isn't very useful. But if more is better, it's too bad the ID system doesn't also flag visitors with criminal records, outstanding warrants or do-not-contact orders. Perhaps the system could check a visitor's immigration status.
For legal reasons, schools cannot access this level of information through a private vendor. But even if they could, would we want school officials to know whether a visitor is a legal resident or has OWI convictions? More important, would this knowledge inform officials how a visitor would behave once inside a school?
And in terms of school shootings--the impetus for this security surge--would flagging illegal immigrants or OWI offenders keep out those most likely to kill school children? For that matter, is a sex offender more likely to kill children?
The Raptor ID system makes identifying people easy, and that's a good thing. But schools shouldn't defer judgment to these machines, especially when it comes to determining whether a person represents a security threat.
