Ending homeless parking at Traxler Park took only about a dozen neighbors, whose portrayal Monday night of circumstances at the park conflicted with accounts from the police and city administration.

The Janesville City Council overreacted to unsubstantiated complaints in deciding Monday to move homeless parking to across the street from police headquarters. It was a rash move, betraying an eagerness among some council members to get out of the homeless parking business. Council member Rich Gruber even said he wants city staff to explore transferring the program to another agency.

If only it were that easy.

So far as we know, only Janesville police are equipped to provide security for homeless parking. The council wouldn’t pass off the program to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, after all, and it’s unlikely nonprofit agencies can provide the required level of security. The point of this program is to give the homeless a safe place to park, and city government is in the best position to offer it.

Security is the key element to any homeless parking plan, and the police provided it at Traxler Park, despite grumblings from some neighbors. In its report to the city council, the administration noted no significant instances of criminal activity at the park, with minor damage to two security cameras being the most concerning. Police regularly patrol the area and monitor it with live feeds from video cameras in an effort to both protect the people sleeping there and reassure neighbors.

Many of the complaints voiced at Monday’s meeting seemed to conflate correlation and causation. For example, some people thought they saw a man pimping out prostitutes, apparently assuming the prostitutes (if that’s who they really were) were soliciting those using homeless parking.

A business owner said Monday he witnessed an increase in crime, including the theft of scrap metal at his business. Yet, he had no evidence linking any crime to the homeless parking, and the police didn’t include his complaint in their report to the city council. We suspect police receive reports of scrap metal thefts across the city, regardless of proximity to homeless parking.

Finally, there was a sighting of a vehicle registered to a sex offender. Sex offenders aren’t banned from using homeless parking, and so we’re not sure why this complaint even made it into the city’s report. It’s a nonissue.

Score another victory for the not-in-my-backyard contingent. First, the NIMBY forces prevented homeless parking from starting up at Palmer Park. Then they succeeded kicking it out of Traxler Park.

The city council caving into NIMBYism sends an unfortunate message to the rest of the city: NIMBYism is in charge, and all residents need to do to stop a proposal is to say they don’t want it near them.

The city council shouldn’t expect it has resolved this issue by moving homeless parking until the spring to across the street from police headquarters. Businesses along West Milwaukee Street might take exception to the latest plan, and their owners and employees could be the next to object to homeless parking.

They would have every reason to believe they can get the council to move homeless parking yet again.