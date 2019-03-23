The Janesville City Council has been quietly accomplishing its agenda over the past several months, which is how it should be.

Janesville’s biggest problems right now are actually good ones to have. With unemployment near all-time lows, the city suffers from both a housing and worker shortage. Downtown has a myriad of construction projects, creating headaches for some businesses and forcing drivers to find alternative routes. Some people even claim there’s no longer enough parking in the downtown, proof that people are visiting it.

The four city council incumbents running for re-election—Doug Marklein, Sue Conley, Jim Farrell and Tom Wolfe—have worked to make the most of this economic upswing. Credit these four with helping to make the downtown a top council priority. In particular, this council oversaw several downtown improvements, including the construction of a new town square, festival street and outdoor fitness court. Once given up for dead, the downtown suddenly feels like a hip hangout. It has a microbrewery, new restaurants and a soon-to-open new hotel.

Now, if only this council could spur the owners of several vacant properties to redevelop their buildings, we could unfurl a “mission accomplished” banner on the gateway over festival street.

This council has several accomplishments outside of the downtown, too, notably in keeping faith in the tax incremental financing deal for SHINE Medical Technologies. We began to doubt the south-side project’s viability and said so in an editorial. But this council stayed the course, and we’re finally seeing, after years of delay, SHINE move to the brink of starting production. We won’t issue a mea culpa just yet, but stay tuned.

For the most part, this council has kept the naysayers at bay by proving them wrong, and voters should reward the incumbents for their efforts by re-electing them.

The one challenger in this race, Jan Chesmore, struck the Gazette Editorial Board as having naysayer sympathies. She’s under the mistaken impression the council has ignored residents, and that’s likely because of her experience trying to save the Monterey Dam.

She and a vocal minority of residents tried to stop the city from removing this completely useless structure, needlessly dragging out the process to demolish it. Keeping it would have forced taxpayers to continue to pay for its maintenance—but to what end? At least the Centerway Dam generates electricity. The Monterey Dam was a liability, which is why a majority of the city council members voted to remove it.

Clinging to the past will not move Janesville forward, and for that reason Chesmore isn’t a good fit for this council.

But don’t get us wrong. We appreciate her decision to run. Because without her, we wouldn’t even be writing this editorial. You see, we only do endorsements for races with more candidates than seats available, and Chesmore makes five candidates seeking four seats.

It takes courage to run for public office and face media scrutiny. Chesmore certainly has a passion for this city, and we hope she stays involved in some meaningful way, just preferably not on the city council.