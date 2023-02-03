Students enrolled in TAGOS Leadership Academy and their families have been assured that the Janesville School District will find appropriate space for them next fall.
TAGOS, which serves at-risk middle and high school students, is closing permanently in June.
As preparations are made to absorb students into one of the district’s three remaining charter schools, or to move them into other traditional or alternative learning settings, we join with some families and community members in seeking more explanation about what happened to this once-promising free public charter school.
TAGOS stands for Tailoring Academics to Guide our Students. It was founded in 2007 as a place where at-risk kids, some formerly expelled or in the midst of an expulsion process, could complete their education on an alternative, project-based path.
Today, it’s one of four Janesville School District charter schools.
Others include Rock River Charter School for at-risk students in grades 9-12. It meets in an in-person setting and — for students 17 or older — offers both e-learning and GED completion options. It has a school-age parent component and remedial math and reading instruction.
ARISE Virtual Academy is a full-time online public school for students in elementary through high school. And Rock University High School serves academically talented students in grades 9-12 who seek more of a challenge.
We know that TAGOS’ enrollment has dropped from a peak of about 100 students to 34 this year. Enrollment fell in each of the past five years, Superintendent Mark Holzman noted to the school board in December, bottoming out at 26 students before inching back up. But we aren’t entirely clear on what was behind that enrollment slide. If the district administration, school board and TAGOS governing board have a more complete picture, we hope they share it.
We also know none of its students now spend their entire day in TAGOS’ dedicated space at Parker High School; they move between it and traditional classrooms. Holzman said this was a factor in recommending TAGOS’ closure, with it no longer fulfilling its original mission as a standalone charter school.
We’d like know more on whether the decision was a financial one, perhaps with too few students to be cost-effective.
TAGOS opened with much fanfare and saw some notable successes in its years in operation.
In the beginning, it had enough community support that Ken Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit, offered TAGOS space in his Arrow Park building on North Parker Drive soon after it opened. The school had spent its first few months in rented space in downtown Janesville. It later moved into Parker High School.
It was once a program in demand. In its first year, 80 students applied to attend, and only 30 got in.
In 2008, TAGOS received a distinguished charter school award from the Wisconsin Charter Schools Association.
Those behind TAGOS’ creation predicted it would soon outgrow the Arrow Park space, envisioning 120 students enrolling by the fall of 2009.
And it did get almost that large. It won grants and awards and was a model copied by other charter schools across the state. It hired more teachers.
There were setbacks. State report cards in 2015-16 and 2016-17 labeled TAGOS as failing to meet expectations. But by 2020-21, it had turned that around, exceeding state expectations based on a host of criteria including academic achievement, academic growth and preparing students to graduate, the latter of which included a measure of chronic absenteeism.
And so, based on a recent school report card, which we admit is only one snapshot, TAGOS didn’t appear to be failing to prepare its students for graduation. Yet it’s being shuttered.
We’d like to better understand what happened to TAGOS. And are there lessons to be learned from its trajectory that can help ensure Janesville students in need of alternative options are best served into the future?