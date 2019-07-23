Janesville and Beloit police departments cannot overcome in only a few years nearly two decades of lax regulations allowing prescription pain pills to saturate communities across the United States.

Florida was at the epicenter of the now-defunct pill mill industry, which churned out millions of pills for distribution in Florida and many other states, according to a new Associated Press investigation. No doubt many of these pills made their way to Rock County and helped create many addicts here.

The good news is both Beloit and Janesville are starting to make strides in curbing opioid addiction. Rock County overdoes deaths reached 39 in 2017 and fell to 34 last year. For the first time in many years, the number of overdose deaths reported nationwide fell, dropping from 72,000 in 2017 to an estimated 68,500 last year.

Law enforcement agencies and legislatures nationwide finally recognize the seriousness of the situation, and they’re coordinating their responses, implementing new regulations to keep pain pills out of the hands of abusers while investing more in drug treatment facilities and programs. Drug court is no longer a novel, untested concept but a standard service in many courthouses, including in Rock County.

It is heartening Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore sees progress in fighting the opioid epidemic. He told The Gazette that fewer prescription drugs, better public education and new criminal justice efforts are working. But, he said, these changes will take several years to have their effects.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is less optimistic than Moore about the opioid epidemic. He believes addicts are living longer because of improved access to the overdose antidote Narcan/naloxone. Their addictions go untreated, while Narcan repeatedly revives them.

“To continually administer Narcan and (clean) needles whatever else sustains life for these folks is not solving the addiction problem, and unsolved, it’s likely to lead to their death,” he told The Gazette.

We wouldn’t want law enforcement agencies or the public to curtail their use of Narcan, but Zibolski raises a good point. Rock County and other communities need to make sure their solutions don’t merely mask the problem.

A top priority should be to make available to addicts treatment programs that address the root of the cause of their addictions. Long term, we must strive to create a society that provides the youth and others at risk of slipping into addictions healthier ways to cope with life’s challenges and stresses.

And, of course, we cannot repeat the mistakes of the 1990s and 2000s by permitting drug manufacturers to profit from people’s addictions. The crackdown on pill mills has made obtaining pain pills more difficult, but communities must remain vigilant to prevent new suppliers from filling the void.