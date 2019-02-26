Knowing what a dangerous world we live in, arming private security guards at Rock County Courthouse's entrance would be a wise move.

Unfortunately, a Rock County committee has tabled a proposal to arm guards who work the building's second-floor screening station, leaving the courthouse entrance vulnerable to an attack.

If someone were to come to that entrance today and open fire, the guards would have to wait for a sheriff's deputy inside the building to respond and confront the assailant.

But an armed guards could fire back and perhaps take out the assailant before he had a chance to kill anyone.

Mass shootings occur with disturbing regularity at schools, and they could just as easily happen at a courthouse. Perhaps the killing would be carried out by a defendant enraged about his court case or a parent upset about losing custody of his child.

We don't know who might snap or when. But the county should take precautions before it's too late.

It's trite to say "Guns don't kill people. People kill people," but it aptly applies here. The good guys need to be armed, too, which is why we also favor arming teachers at our schools. Teachers need to be in a position to kill the bad guys before the bad guys can kill innocent and defenseless children.

When it comes to defending our public spaces--whether a school, shopping mall, park or City Hall--armed individuals play an invaluable role in keeping the peace. Sometimes these heroes are regular citizens. Sometimes they're police officers.

And sometimes they are private security guards. Arming guards at the courthouse makes sense, and we urge this committee to reconsider the tabling of this proposal to arm private guards. The only alternative, though a more expensive one, would be to place sheriff's deputies, who are always armed, at the second-floor screen station. Their training would be superior to the private guards' but at a cost of $176,000.

Arming guards hired by Iowa-based Global Security Services would be a lot cheaper and almost as effective, increasing the county's costs by only $45,784 over a three-year contract.

When some committee members expressed doubts about arming guards, Brad Utter, a Global Security Services representative, had the perfect response. He said people likely wouldn’t have mixed feelings “if they were in Aurora, Illinois, at the warehouse factory where a gentleman after 15 years opened fire...”

If only an armed guard had been at that warehouse, five more people might be alive today.

Sheriff Troy Knudson has expressed support for arming the guards, and his opinion should count for a lot with the committee. We don't want this committee to wait for a tragedy to happen and only then realize its mistake.