Last week, Assembly Republicans did what would have been unthinkable nine years ago, when former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law: They passed a bill to enshrine into state statutes protections for pre-existing conditions.

It was a bipartisan moment, with many Democrats joining Republicans to reaffirm what the public increasingly views as a right: dependable access to health insurance coverage.

We agree. It is wrong to deny sick people coverage just because their illnesses predate their applications for insurance.

But legislation supporting coverage for pre-existing conditions is meaningless unless mechanisms are in place to make such coverage economically viable. Right now, those mechanisms are provided by the imperfect Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

We are not fans of Obamacare and support its repeal and replacement, a need made more urgent by a federal lawsuit that could kill it.

Wisconsin is among 20 states supporting the lawsuit that resulted Dec. 15 in a Texas federal judge ruling Obamacare’s individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional. That ruling is being appealed.

But insurance and health care experts agree: If the lawsuit is successful, it would eliminate the subsidies necessary to make insurance affordable for those with pre-existing conditions. Even if insurance companies offered coverage to these individuals, they’d likely get priced out of the market without the ACA.

That’s unacceptable. Congress needs to agree on a replacement for Obamacare so sick people don’t have their coverage ripped away.

The Republican position on health care has been evolving. In the past, Republicans made repealing Obamacare their campaign slogan. A Republican-controlled Congress tried but failed to repeal it in 2017, culminating in former Republican Sen. John McCain giving a decisive thumbs down vote.

This political shift was on display last week with Wisconsin’s Assembly Republicans giving a thumbs up to the pre-existing conditions bill. Critics complained the bill didn’t go far enough, but it went a lot farther than the state GOP has ever gone before. But while bipartisan in spirit, the bill isn’t a solution because of concerns about what happens should the ACA fall to legal challenges.

Repeal only makes sense if both parties agree to a viable replacement, which still hasn’t happened at the national level. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., developed a bipartisan plan to reduce ACA premiums and stabilize the individual insurance market, but their parties’ radical fringes derailed these negotiations.

It’s difficult to have faith the federal government will be able find a solution when its members take more than a month to end the shutdown, but they need to do the people’s work and get something done on health care before it’s too late.

The clock is ticking.