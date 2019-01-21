City officials should stay focused on fixing the state aid formula that leaves Janesville receiving far less per capita than its peers.

During their annual meeting with state legislators last week, city officials became sidetracked in advocating for changes to the Expenditure Restraint Program. Officials believe this program is making it difficult for them to propose referendums, which is true. That’s the whole point of the program.

We like the Expenditure Restraint Program because it rewards cities that limit their spending and punishes those that use referendums to plug holes in their budgets. Janesville gets about $1.52 million a year from the program, according to City Finance Director Max Gagin.

Gagin explained the city would need to increase the tax levy by $3.5 million to get an additional $2 million in revenue because of the penalties under the Expenditure Restraint Program.

Gagin might not like the program, but many taxpayers probably do because the program creates a disincentive for referendums.

We also can’t imagine the Legislature will want to end this program anytime soon. We agree with the analysis from Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, “Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ mantra is, there will be no new taxes, and I think the ERP is a way to keep expenditures down and taxes down.”

Indeed, the Legislature might point to Janesville as an advertisement for keeping the program. “See, Janesville officials don’t want to hold a referendum because they know they’d lose ERP funding if they do. The program works,” Vos might say.

What doesn’t work is the state aid formula, and it hasn’t worked for years. That’s the issue city officials and area legislators should be trying to get the Legislature to reconsider.

It’s grossly unfair that Janesville receives $90 per capita in state aid this year, while Racine gets $357 and Beloit $457, according to state Department of Revenue figures. Within Rock County, only Evansville at $84 per capita gets less than Janesville. Milton receives $125 per capita and Edgerton $147.

Some Janesville officials want to raise more revenue by removing the penalties imposed by the Expenditure Restraint Program, but these penalties protect local taxpayers. So, ending this program would fix nothing.

A more permanent solution is to increase the share of state aid given to Janesville. Change the state aid formula, and a referendum likely wouldn’t be necessary.