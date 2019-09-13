Nominees for this year’s I-told-you-so award include Jeff Navarro, who warned for months Janesville officials weren’t taking seriously enough contamination near the former Monterey Dam site.

He and other members of the Monterey Dam Association objected to removing the dam for many reasons, and contamination concerns came up repeatedly while Navarro was running for city council last year.

He lost his council bid but perhaps won the argument about the contamination. The Gazette learned this week a contractor, Madison-based Drax, refused to proceed with a restoration project at the site because its own testing discovered a “significant amount of toxins and a list of heavy metals.”

To be sure, Drax isn’t free of blame in this debacle. It should have done its homework on the site before bidding on the project. The contamination was no secret, after all. The Gazette reported it last year, including in stories quoting Navarro.

Nevertheless, the city should have been proactive to ensure Drax understood the contamination issues before it bid.

Janesville Public Works Director Paul Woodard told The Gazette the city would have given Drax information about the contamination if Drax had asked for it. But it’s a good thing the city doesn’t take this approach on other public safety issues. We wouldn’t want the city to wait for residents to ask about contamination in, for instance, their tap water before alerting them.

By the time Drax conducted its own soil tests, it was too late for the firm. It isn’t licensed or insured to work with contaminated soils, according to Drax President Andrew Langum. He said his firm wouldn’t have bid on the project had it known about the contamination.

While a previous study documented contamination at the site, the extent of the contamination remained a mystery, and only now—with Drax departing from the project—has the city decided to do more soil testing.

The city should have done the additional testing long ago, Navarro told The Gazette on Thursday. He makes a good point.

The city undertook a $1.27 million restoration project without understanding the extent of contamination at the site. That doesn’t seem prudent. Conducting a more thorough investigation at the outset could have helped avoid confusion among contractors bidding on the project.

The city had planned to create a peninsula at the Monterey lagoon using the muck excavated by Drax, but that plan now seems ill-advised. Contamination aside, the muck isn’t well suited for forming into piles because it turns into liquid when it gets wet, documents indicate.

The city owes the public answers on how it’s going to resolve these issues and the potential costs involved. Officials weren’t as candid with Drax as they should have been. We hope they do better communicating with the public.