Here’s some advice for anyone thinking about running for office: If you have a criminal record, assume that it will become public knowledge. More important, don’t run for office if you don’t think you can weather the fallout.
William Beil, a Janesville resident who decided to drop out of the city council race last week after The Gazette reported on a 1998 disorderly conduct conviction, could have avoided the unwanted attention by not running. The Gazette’s policy is to “report on criminal convictions listed on the Wisconsin Court System CCAP website for candidates in contested local elections.” It doesn’t matter when the convictions occurred or where in Wisconsin. If they’re listed, they’ll be reported. The Gazette does not report on lawsuits, except when particular cases call into question a candidate’s integrity.
We believe voters have a right to know if candidates have engaged in criminal conduct, and it’s not about “selling newspapers,” as Beil suggested in a Saturday letter to the editor announcing his decision to resign his candidacy. It’s about promoting an informed electorate.
To be clear, we’re not saying Beil’s past necessarily disqualified his candidacy. He told The Gazette he was under a lot of stress at the time of the incident and that he has improved his temper in the years since. That he was the former Abbotsford city administrator lent credibility to his candidacy, and the fact that more than 20 years have elapsed since the incident worked in Beil’s favor. We believe in second chances, and voters often do, too.
Far more concerning would have been a criminal record highlighting a pattern of poor judgment, such as what former 1st Congressional District candidate Randy Bryce brought to his 2018 race against Republican Bryan Steil. Shockingly, voters in the Democratic primary discounted his past, giving him a decisive victory over challenger Cathy Myers.
Bryce’s candidacy was doomed for failure against Steil, however. Bryce had an OWI conviction, but the larger problem was his string of troubles after that: He was picked up three times for driving with a suspended license and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The state of Wisconsin placed a lien on Bryce’s property in 2015 for delinquent child-support payments to his ex-wife, which he paid off only after announcing his candidacy.
A criminal past can sink a candidate, but context is everything. We’ll never know whether Beil would have won his race (though his name will still appear on the April 7 ballot). He ran in hopes of drawing more attention to the economic plight of the south side of Janesville, an area of town underrepresented on the city council. Many residents there might be disappointed Beil dropped out, perhaps because they care more about the south side’s declining fortunes than about Beil’s conviction from more than 20 years ago.