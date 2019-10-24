A deep breath might be in order if you’re a Janesville homeowner who read the Wednesday story (Page 1A) about the new Janesville School District budget.

The tax levy is set to rise by 8.6%, while the tax rate will remain nearly flat, going from $8.51 per $1,000 of equalized valuation last year to $8.48 this year.

These numbers might shock some Janesville homeowners whose property assessments increased by 30% on average. They might worry a 30% rise in their assessments will translate into property tax bills that jump by almost the same amount.

We don’t blame homeowners for fretting, though we’re urging calm.

We expect property taxes to rise this year but not by astronomical amounts feared by those experiencing a large increase in their assessments.

The equalization process should spit out tax bills that account for differences among property assessments throughout the school district. A higher assessment doesn’t guarantee a higher tax bill.

That said, some homeowners could be in for a nasty surprise if their assessments increased by much more than the city’s 30% average, and we don’t know how many outliers there might be.

Officials should brace themselves for more questions from taxpayers, and the school board meeting Tuesday certainly didn’t help clear up confusion. The school district tweaked its budget proposal at the last minute, deciding to pay down more debt, $4.4 million, than initially proposed. We’re fine with eliminating debt and saving on interest payments, but the administration should have brought these adjustments to the school board before the budget’s final adoption Tuesday.

Officials sometimes seem to treat taxation as a concept too complicated for people to understand, so they don’t bother to explain it. But in releasing budget information without proper context, officials can mislead taxpayers.

In general, government bean counters should be more proactive in explaining what happens behind the scenes to calculate tax bills, especially during years when municipalities undergo citywide reassessments like Janesville did. Taxpayers should have a better idea about how equalization, reassessments and tax rates work together to create a tax bill.

Property taxes shouldn’t be a mystery, but local officials have made one, unfortunately.