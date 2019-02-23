The Tom Den Boer era at the YMCA of Northern Rock County is over, but the secrecy that marked his tenure continues.

A group of Y members who raised concerns about the Y’s governance and finances says it is still searching for answers. The Y board of directors remains standoffish and has said little publicly since this controversy erupted in December.

Den Boer, the now former CEO, has never publicly addressed members’ concerns, except to issue a defiant statement after the board announced it would be conducting an investigation.

We had hoped the investigation would be a robust fact-finding mission, ultimately explaining whether Den Boer’s actions violated the Y’s bylaws and/or state statutes. But the board has not outlined the purpose or scope of the investigation. Meanwhile, the board hired a public relations firm whose job seems to be to say as little as possible.

Several questions remain: What were the reasons for Den Boer’s departure and the terms of his exit? How did this board and Den Boer make financial decisions during Den Boer’s tenure, and what are the implications for the Y’s long-term financial health? What role did Den Boer play in the dismissal of board members and the suspension or termination of Y memberships? Did Y leaders other than Den Boer violate the Y’s bylaws?

And, perhaps most important, what will be changed to ensure better, more transparent governance of the YMCA going forward?

Three board members dismissed by Den Boer have returned to the board, which is a good thing, but we’re still waiting for transparency.

According to Larry Barton, an attorney representing four concerned Y members, the group has sought to meet with the board to discuss financial documents it obtained, but the board hasn’t agreed to meet.

Concerned Y members also have proposed adding four people to the board to better represent the interests of Y members. According to Barton, he’s heard nothing back about the group’s list of recommended names.

The statement issued last week by Board President Steve Yeko Jr. announcing Den Boer’s departure inspires little confidence regarding the board’s willingness to scrutinize Den Boer. “The YMCA wishes to thank Mr. Den Boer for his years of service to the YMCA,” Yeko says after declaring the two sides have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Really? What exactly is Yeko thankful for, Den Boer’s handling of members’ concerns? The group obtained some financial documents but had to wait nearly a year to get them and received them only after threatening to sue.

We suspect Yeko’s statement represents not so much his feelings but those of a lawyer. Far from turning over a new leaf, the Y board seems to be taking its cues from others who’ve decided they know best how to handle this controversy. The board’s mantra seems to be: The less said, the better.

But board members should remember they don’t work for lawyers. They are answerable to Y members first and foremost.

Y leadership has squandered a great deal of trust, and Y leaders need to demonstrate a commitment to transparency if they are to regain this trust.

Until candid conversations occur about Den Boer’s past actions and what this board and Y management plan to do differently, many people will continue to doubt whether anything has changed at the Y.