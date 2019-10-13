The Doctor’s Office has upset the health care marketplace in Janesville, and we’re liking it.

The company offers health care services like doctors did years ago before large hospital networks and insurance companies came to dominate the sector, pushing out small, independently-operated clinics.

The Doctor’s Office doesn’t employ doctors but provides them the equipment and space to work, along with administrative support. All its doctors are independent contractors, and they accept only cash (or credit and debit cards)—no insurance.

The result is a major dose of transparency, with many of the clinic’s prices listed on the company’s website. Need to check your cholesterol? A lipids panel is $40. Have a sore throat? A strep test is $5. Need an X-ray? That will be $65.

In providing its prices upfront, The Doctor’s Office has done something so radical it’s not radical at all. People expect other types of businesses to provide prices before purchasing their products or services, but the health care industry somehow has trained patients not to expect pricing transparency.

Transparency is what happens when the middlemen, insurance providers, are eliminated.

Cutting out the middlemen eliminates the need for patients to get preapproval from insurance companies for certain procedures and tests. It also eliminates nasty surprises for patients, who sometimes get stuck with medical bills that insurance companies underpay or refuse to pay.

On the doctor side, it eliminates the time spent filling out paperwork for insurance companies. Perhaps most important, it eliminates doctors having to base their medical decisions on what insurance companies will or will not cover.

Without middlemen, the patient’s needs and the doctor’s judgment take center stage.

We don’t claim to know whether The Doctor’s Office provides a higher or lower quality of care than other local medical service providers, and The Doctor’s Office doesn’t treat all types of medical problems, including major trauma. But it’s difficult to overstate the significance of giving Janesville residents an alternative to this nation’s frustratingly opaque and secretive health care system.

We hope The Doctor’s Office business model proves contagious and pushes other providers to be more upfront about their pricing and business practices.

The nation’s health care system is broken, and a lack of transparency in dealings between health care providers and insurance companies is partly to blame. Some politicians believe the answer is to create even more government interference, such as through Medicare for All plans.

But the less-talked-about solution is to introduce more competition to the marketplace, such as The Doctor’s Office. It’s no coincidence health care costs have spiraled out of control after the introduction of Medicare in the 1960s and the near-extinction of small, independently-operated clinics.

The Doctor’s Office and other cash-only providers are on to something big, and we hope politicians, patients and medical professionals take notice.