Bryan Steil, the 1st Congressional District’s newly elected representative, arrived in Washington, D.C., nearly two weeks into what would become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The Janesville Republican lamented the stupidity of it all, but he was also part of the problem in treating the impasse as a battle of political wills. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike tried to cast the other side as unreasonable. Their goal was to win the public opinion war, not to pass a budget and reopen federal agencies.

But to his credit, Steil concluded a shutdown should never happen again.

He is co-sponsoring a bill, along with two Democrats and eight other Republicans, that would continue funding government agencies in the event Congress cannot agree on a funding package. The bill would make the federal government operate like many states do when lawmakers miss their budget deadlines. It would maintain funding levels for 120 days and then decrease funding by 1 percent every 90 days until lawmakers reach an agreement. The funding reductions are designed to pressure lawmakers to negotiate, though Steil is open to adjusting the funding reductions, he told the Gazette Editorial Board this month. The idea is to prevent federal lawmakers from ever again playing chicken with the budgeting process.

Steil is a freshman but not so naive to expect this bill to quickly pass. He understands that powerful forces benefit from the current setup.

“There’s a chunk of people that want the status quo because they maintain power by having that chaos,” Steil said. “This bill would remove a lot of their power.”

He’s right. This bill, H.R. 791, will face resistance because it is sensible.

Sensibility has no place in this Congress, which explains why its approval rating hovers near 20 percent. It explains why the U.S. government ran a $793 billion budget deficit last year amid one of the longest economic expansions in modern times. It explains why this Congress fixates on building a southern border wall while refusing to take up meaningful immigration reform.

Passing H.R. 791 or a version of it should be a top priority for lawmakers, editorial boards and citizen groups across the nation. But it won’t happen so long as the American public remains obsessed with trivial matters. Many Americans decried the shutdown but then lost interest before turning their attention to the next circus show.

H.R. 791 and bills like it are destined to languish in committee unless the public demands otherwise. Another shutdown is a not a question of if but when. Why endure another one?

We shouldn’t wait for the next shutdown to realize Congress should have passed H.R. 791 when it had the chance. Let’s stop the chaos now.