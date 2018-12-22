UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper had to go and not only because of her lack of candidness regarding allegations of sexual harassment against her husband. We still haven’t learned what she knew and when she knew it.
Kopper had to go because when she walked into a room, the focus turned from the university’s needs to her situation. A chancellor is the public face of a university, and allegations against Kopper’s husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, have overshadowed Kopper’s task of promoting the university, whether at graduations or fundraisers. When she appointed her husband in 2015 to an honorary position, associate to the chancellor, Kopper helped create—wittingly or not—a toxic environment.
The UW System banned Hill from the campus in June, but Kopper waited until September to tell the public about it, and she only did so after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel filed an open records request about the allegations. Kopper put out a press release minutes before the UW System fulfilled the records request. Kopper had a conflict of interest, and she failed to properly handle it.
There’s a price to pay for a scandal such as this, and the UW Board of Regents probably would have fired Kopper had she not resigned. The Dec. 6 agenda for the board regents included a closed session item to “consider taking a personnel action to discipline or terminate a chancellor.”
The timing of her departure and this closed session was no coincidence.
Public relations is everything in the land of higher education as each campus competes to attract students and alumni donations. A chancellor is as much saleswoman as she is administrator. A chancellor helps in securing large gifts from rich donors. A university’s image arguably matters as much as the diplomas it awards.
Her sympathizers will say it’s unfair to punish Kopper for her husband’s wrongdoing, but they ought not feel too badly. She is getting if not a golden parachute at least a bronze one.
Her resignation is effective Dec. 31, but she will go on paid leave with her chancellor salary of $242,760 until the end of August 2019. State Sen. Steven Nass, R-La Grange, expressed outrage over Kopper’s exit package and understandably so. After her paid leave, she will coast into a position as a psychology professor at the university, earning $118,308 a year. We wonder whether she’ll be filling a vacant position or whether the UW System created a new one exclusively for her.
Kopper is not landing like a feather, but her landing will be pretty soft.
However, we don’t share Nass’ anger over the terms of her departure because the outcome could have been far worse for the university. Had the board of regents fired her, Kopper could have challenged the termination, possibly threatening to keep her scandal in the limelight for months.
The sooner a new chancellor takes the reins the better, and we hope Kopper keeps a low profile as a professor. We look forward to UW-Whitewater putting this ugly mess behind it come 2019.
