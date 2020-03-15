Corporate donations for Janesville’s proposed indoor sports complex have not been pouring in like city officials and other stakeholders might have hoped.
That could change with officials announcing last week they’ve changed the proposed location for the complex from the backside of the Janesville Mall to the front side at the former Sears site. This would provide more visibility along Milton Avenue for donor recognition and lend more stature to the estimated $33 million project.
But it’s important to have a backup plan in case the donations prove smaller than the donors’ purported enthusiasm for a complex. We encourage city officials not to cling too stubbornly to current plans and prepare for the possibility of having to aim lower. They might need to consider a smaller, more affordable complex.
This is a sensitive moment for local taxpayers, with residential property taxes surging in 2019 and the Janesville School District eying a multi-million dollar referendum possibly for this fall. Blackhawk Technical College might also join the party, with a $32 million ask.
Corporate donors, too, might be feeling a little stretched with the city turning to them to help pay for parts of the city’s downtown ARISE initiative. More and more, the private sector is being asked to help cities cover the costs of civic improvements. And with recession fears looming, now might a bad time for some donors to commit to a sports complex.
A consultant recommended a $33 million facility—complete with two ice rinks and additional recreational space—as best able to generate enough revenue to cover facility expenses. But even if one agrees with the consultant’s assessment, it doesn’t address how to pay for the complex’s construction. Keep in mind, moving to the Sears site would increase demolition costs, according to city officials.
Private donors would need to foot a significant portion of the complex’s bill for this plan to become palatable for taxpayers. We would oppose any city council effort to sidestep current policies that restrict how much debt the city can issue for such a project.
Not long ago, the city had much humbler aspirations for a new sports complex—an $8 million to $12 million facility in 2016. If one of the main goals is to keep in town the Janesville Jets, the semi-pro hockey team that plays at the Janesville Ice Arena, an $8 million to $12 million facility should do the trick.
Admittedly, it likely would include only one ice rink and be far from ideal for youth hockey players and their parents, who say Janesville has a shortage of ice time. But if the political and economic circumstances won’t allow for two rinks, hockey parents will need to lower their expectations.
A new $12 million complex would be an upgrade from the current facility. On that, there can be no argument. The argument soon will become whether a $33 million facility is realistic. Perhaps area donors will wow everyone by opening their pocketbooks’ wide enough to cover at least half the construction costs.
Let’s not get hopes too high. We’re not wedded to current plans, and sports complex stakeholders shouldn’t be, either.