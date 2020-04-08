If you have visited a grocery store or another essential business in recent days, you perhaps noticed most people in Janesville still aren’t wearing face masks. Maybe you’re one of these people and think masks aren’t necessary.
That’s understandable because public health officials were waffling on this issue and reluctant to recommend wearing masks in public, arguing it might give people a false sense of security. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course only last week, stating “new evidence” suggests wearing masks would help slow the virus’ spread.
But many Asian nations recognized the benefits of wearing masks back in January. Medical professionals in these nations believe the virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets, and the masks help contain the droplets.
Western nations such as Italy were slow to embrace face masks, a problem noted by a Chinese official who visited Italy in late March to help that nation’s response to the outbreak.
“I saw many people not wearing masks. I don’t know what you’re thinking,” Chinese Red Cross Vice President Sun Shuopeng told Italian officials after touring northern Italy, according to an April 1 Wall Street Journal report. “We need everybody to be fully prepared for the protection of lives.”
Indeed, it seems like common sense that taking more safety precautions leads to safer outcomes. After all, we don’t argue wearing vehicle seat belts gives drivers a false sense of security. Drivers don’t start swerving recklessly because they’re wearing seat belts. So why would people discard all the social-distancing advice they’ve been receiving because suddenly they’re wearing masks? The anti-mask argument has been based, unfortunately, on the assumption that the public cannot handle the responsibility.
In the U.S., we’re discovering the consequences of poor planning for an outbreak. From the federal government’s failure to roll out testing on a wide scale to its inability to quickly distribute critical equipment to hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients, the U.S. has remained one step behind the outbreak. It doesn’t help that each state has managed the outbreak differently, while several states have resisted implementing strict social distancing measures.
That Janesville residents aren’t rushing to wear face masks is no surprise given that many public health officials were poo-pooing the idea until the CDC issued its new recommendation last week. Americans have been receiving conflicting messages, with President Trump even hesitant to wear a mask, stating last week, “I don’t see it for myself.” He could have signaled to Americans that it is their duty to wear one, but he blew it.
A pattern has emerged in this pandemic: As it worsens, governments scramble to implement stricter policies in reaction to the virus spreading through their communities.
For once, let’s not be reactive. Let’s be proactive. Let’s not wait until things get worse before donning face masks in public. Show leadership by wearing one and helping to make it socially acceptable.
Wearing one sets a good example for the community, and you personally might keep someone from getting sick. You can do this.