State Rep. Tyler August’s top priority is to lower income taxes next session, and you can bet he means it if his legislative record is any indication.
“The tax burden is still too high,” the Lake Geneva Republican told The Gazette Editorial Board. “When the economy is good like it is, revenues should be coming up, and now’s the time that we’ll have the revenue to start smoothing the tax burden out... to continue to make sure everybody pays less.”
The 32nd Assembly District representative is a classic fiscal conservative and has been a loyal wingman to the Assembly speaker as the speaker pro tempre, the body’s second-highest ranking official.
August has backed Gov. Scott Walker’s initiatives to hold down taxes. On the property tax front, state-imposed levy limits have made owning a home more affordable, and August’s district is proof of it. According to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Police Forum, Walworth County property values rose by 4.8 percent this year, while the county’s property tax collections declined by 0.32 percent. Voters can count on August to oppose any effort to loosen levy limits, as some Democrats are advocating.
One of our few criticisms of August is that he’s sometimes too dogmatic in his thinking about taxation, particularly on transportation infrastructure. We are among those increasingly frustrated with Republicans’ failure to invest more in roadways and bridges, and we encourage August to drop his resistance to raising the gas tax to pay for more improvements.
The gas tax has sat at 30.9 cents for years, and he opposes even taking the minimal step of inflation-indexing it.
August and other Republicans don’t seem to grasp inflation and its effects, though the concept is simple: 30.9 cents today doesn’t buy as much as 30.9 cents did in 2005, the year that the Legislature removed the inflation index. There’s no hiding from this problem. If revenues don’t increase, the state will have to either fill the fiscal hole with more debt or do nothing while road conditions worsen.
Other Midwestern states, including GOP-controlled Indiana, are investing heavily in roads, and the disparity between Wisconsin and its neighbors is starting to become an embarrassment.
August’s Democratic opponent in the 32nd District race, Katherine Gaulke, doesn’t provide a stark contrast on the roads issues. She supports investing more in roads, but she wouldn’t commit to a specific solution during her interview with the editorial board.
She’s well educated with a doctorate in public service leadership and a master’s degree in health administration. We admire her passion for health care, but she also struck us as a one-issue candidate. A state representative needs to be ready to address multiple issues.
We do agree with Gaulke’s criticism over August’s refusal to debate her, and we hope August isn’t taking his incumbency for granted. Regardless, we still feel August is the best option for District 32 voters.
