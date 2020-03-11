Health experts say the most effective measure people can take to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus is to wash their hands throughout the day.
With that in mind, local school districts should do more than encourage students to wash their hands. As the number of coronavirus cases increases nationwide and in this state, school officials should require it.
From kindergarten to high school, students should be washing their hands at two important junctures during the day: upon arrival at school and immediately before lunch.
That students should wash their hands after using the bathroom goes without saying, but stepping up hand washing during other periods of the day should be part of the region’s strategy to prevent the virus’ spread within schools.
The Rock County Health Department has said the area’s risk is low, but letting down our guard would be a mistake. We shouldn’t wait for the risk level to rise before implementing practical measures to minimize the virus’ spread.
In letters to parents, the Milton and Janesville school districts indicate they’re taking the virus threat seriously and are taking guidance from the state and federal health officials. The letters mention the importance of washing hands, but neither letter spells out procedures the schools have adopted to ensure hand washing happens regularly throughout the day at all grade levels.
We asked officials at both districts about schools’ hand-washing practices, and they said hand washing is a priority, especially at the elementary level. They could be doing an even better job, however. The Seattle School District, which is near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, has implemented hand-washing procedures similar to what we’re advocating in this space. Indeed, we took the idea from the Seattle School District.
With many questions lingering about how the virus behaves and knowing that nobody is immune to it, we’ve advocated for a better-safe-than-sorry approach. Taking more precautions now could help school districts better deal with a local outbreak later. Ultimately, we want schools to avoid having to close, if possible. School closures would create significant disruptions for families, including for parents working at hospitals and clinics, the front lines of any local outbreak.
Health officials still are unsure what role children play in transmitting the disease, but every parent knows schools act like Petri dishes for all sorts of bugs. Kids bring home the sniffles and pass them on to their parents. They sometimes pass them on to grandparents, who are considered more vulnerable to coronavirus complications than children.
There would be little to lose by requiring kids to wash their hands at schools and potentially much to gain should an outbreak emerge here.