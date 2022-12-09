April elections for Janesville City Council, Janesville School Board and other area elected offices are around the corner, with candidates now circulating nomination papers. Those must be filed by the first week in January.

As the races emerge, this is a good time to appreciate the commitment of local elected officials, both those now seated and those who will be chosen on April 4 to serve in the coming term.

