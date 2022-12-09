April elections for Janesville City Council, Janesville School Board and other area elected offices are around the corner, with candidates now circulating nomination papers. Those must be filed by the first week in January.
As the races emerge, this is a good time to appreciate the commitment of local elected officials, both those now seated and those who will be chosen on April 4 to serve in the coming term.
The Gazette will do more later this winter to help readers choose between candidates, by making local endorsements.
In the meantime, let’s appreciate that the annual budgets local elected officials must shepherd are enormous—about $61 million for the city of Janesville and about $135 million for the Janesville schools.
The Janesville School District operates 12 elementary, 3 middle, 2 high school and 4 charter schools. With about 9,500 students, it ranks among the 12 largest of Wisconsin’s more than 400 school districts.
In the coming term, the Janesville School Board will work alongside new Superintendent Mark Holzman, who was hired in July, to continue addressing everything from math and literacy learning to truancy, school safety, student mental health, equity and statewide questions about revenue caps and per-pupil state aid.
For the Janesville City Council, the community’s overall size also brings challenges. By population, based on the 2020 Census, Janesville ranks among the 10 largest cities in Wisconsin.
The new council will have to address crime, affordable housing and general economic development questions, and will be charged with continuing to move the city forward in the post-GM era.
It will need to set a course for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center and hire a new city manager to replace Mark Freitag.
We hope the new council, and the new city manager, will also continue to push the state Legislature to reform state shared revenue so those dollars are distributed more equitably.
The Gazette Editorial Board announced in October that it would not endorse candidates in November sheriff, state and national races. But as we expressed then, local non-partisan races are different. Those, we feel, are closer to home, with the potential to talk about local issues and solutions that aren’t as politically polarizing—at least they shouldn’t be.
And so, after pausing local candidate endorsements in spring of 2022, The Gazette will return in 2023 to endorsing candidates for Janesville City Council and Janesville School Board. There are no Rock County Board races on the April 4 ballot, but we expect to resume endorsements in those races, as well, in the future.
Endorsement interviews with candidates are expected to occur in February before The Gazette’s Editorial Board, and our endorsement choices will be announced after that.
As always, we welcome your letters to the editor this election season, regarding who you feel would be best to elect and why.
As we step into the local election season, we’re eager to hear more from candidates, to ask tough questions about how they’d lead the city and school district forward and to find shared vision for priorities in the coming term.