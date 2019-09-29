The fate of the Town and Country site near the Janesville town square and festival street could determine whether the city’s ARISE initiative builds new momentum or starts to stagnate.

Its development will set the tone for the rest of the area, and with demolition of the former Town and Country building imminent, now is the time to start thinking big about future plans.

Let’s start by saying what absolutely shouldn’t go there: a new parking ramp. Some downtown business owners have been complaining about the loss of parking spaces since the removal two years of the parking deck over the Rock River.

It’s true the downtown has fewer spaces, but studies show there’s still ample parking for anyone willing to walk a little bit to get to their destinations.

Our concern is some people are quietly pushing for the city to construct a parking ramp in the downtown and possibly at the Town and Country site. This wouldn’t be as foolish as putting another parking deck over the Rock River, but the idea is nearly as bad.

The town square and festival street represent the crown jewels of the downtown, and to tarnish them with a new parking ramp would kneecap the ARISE plan.

If the goal in creating the town square and festival street is to attract more people downtown, it would be self-defeating to drop an ugly concrete edifice alongside them. The objective should be to use these two amenities to attract high-end commercial and residential developments.

That being said, there would be nothing wrong with making the Town and Country site into a temporary parking lot until somebody steps forward with a legitimate redevelopment proposal. The city operated a parking lot along West Milwaukee Street for years until developers wanted to build the Cobblestone Hotel on the site, and the city sold the lot.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union owns the Town and Country site, and so it will decide whether to sell it to a developer. We’re confident the credit union will do the right thing with this property. It has a track record of looking out for the community’s interests through other developments, such as with the Legacy Center it’s making in the former Chase Bank building on West Milwaukee Street.

We hope both city and credit union officials will work together to ensure any development at the Town and Country site complements the town square and festival street. Some ideas will be better than others. A new dry cleaner, for instance, wouldn’t make much sense, but a new restaurant, shops and apartments would have a lot of appeal.

Ideally, this site will be multi-use, with commercial uses on the first floor and apartment units above. New housing, in particular, should be a priority to help the downtown attract young professionals who work at nearby businesses and government offices.

The city should not underestimate the importance of successfully developing this site. A success story here would encourage other developers to move into the area. We suspect some developers are sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see if the downtown’s renaissance is for real.

A parking ramp should be off the table, but we’re otherwise interested in hearing people’s ideas for using this property to propel the downtown to the next level.