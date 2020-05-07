If anyone doubts whether Mercyhealth charged Edwin Galuk an excessive amount for his COVID-19 test, consider that The Doctor’s Office in Janesville charges about 93% less for its COVID-19 test.
You might recall Galuk’s story from our April 19 edition. He was feeling ill in March and followed a doctor’s advice to get a test. His test came back negative, which was good news. The bad news was that he had no health insurance, and he went to a health care provider which relies heavily on insurance companies for payments.
His bill: $1,789.
Amazingly, the bill would have been even higher if not for a “self-pay, uninsured” discount of $596.
His experience illustrates what can happen when insurance companies and their health care partners run the health care system. Their pricing tactics show little regard for patients’ pocketbooks.
Nobody wins in this setup except for those along the billing chain. Even patients who have insurance and get their COVID-19 tests for “free” will someday have to pay through higher insurance premiums. Taxpayers are likely on the hook, too, depending on how much money the federal government gives insurance companies swamped by COVID-19 claims.
Paul McGraw, general manager at The Doctor’s Office, read about Galuk’s experience and decided to start advertising the price his office charges for a COVID-19 test: $130.
We can’t vouch for the accuracy of either Mercyhealth’s or The Doctor’s Office’s tests, but we have no reason to believe one is better than the other. As McGraw explained, the pricing mismatch has everything to do with the fact that his office doesn’t accept insurance. Patients pay at the time they receive their services, either by cash, debit or credit.
“We don’t do any billing. We don’t have all the overhead. We don’t have a bunch of administrators running around,” McGraw said. “And with that, we’re able to provide services at a fair price.”
Along with COVID-19 tests, his office also offers an antibody test ($180), which determines whether somebody has had the virus and has developed antibodies.
It’s notable, too, that The Doctor’s Office provides its pricing upfront. Galuk had no idea what he’d be charged when he went to Mercyhealth and also didn’t know his bill would include charges for testing for other infectious diseases. (Not to single out Mercyhealth, opaque pricing is common practice throughout the health care industry.)
Many people and lawmakers have said the COVID-19 crisis is further proof that the U.S. needs to shift to a single-payer system. It’s an understandable reaction given all the problems with the current setup. But there is more than one way to end the monopolistic control health care providers and insurance companies have over patients, who often have no idea what their bill will look like until it shows up in the mail.
The Doctor’s Office alone won’t reform the health care system, but it does offer a viable alternative for those in the same situation as Galuk.