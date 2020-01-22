The significance of the moment wasn’t lost on officials who unveiled at a news conference Monday a new system for dispatching fire and ambulance services. They realize this technology is no ordinary upgrade.
The system intertwines four area fire departments, ushering in a new era of regionalization. It could even lead to the formation of a fire district, bringing multiple fire and ambulances services under the umbrella of a single organization.
The fire district idea isn’t as far-fetched as some might think. With their new dispatch system, the city of Janesville, town of Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Milton and the city of Milton are prioritizing geography over jurisdiction like a fire district does. The new system sends to an emergency the closest ambulances and fire engines, not necessarily those from the jurisdiction of the emergency. This allows, for instance, the town of Beloit to respond first to a fire in the city of Beloit, or vice versa. Such flexibility promises to improve response times, ultimately saving lives.
With this new dispatch system, officials have broken down barriers. They have lowered the gates to their fiefdoms. They have declared cooperation a top priority.
“This is a way for us to really make sure the right equipment is coming to the right call,” Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright said at the news conference. “The future, I really see the ability for us to look at a county-wide department, adding more departments to this.”
To be clear, Wright wasn’t calling for the formation of a fire district. That’s us.
We encourage other Rock County fire chiefs to join the effort. First, they should become part of this new dispatch system, and in a few years, they should begin conversations about forming a fire district.
The new dispatch system will improve the efficiency of department responses to emergency calls. The next step is to improve the efficiency of administrative operations through the consolidation, or merger, of area fire departments.
The city of Janesville’s new fire chief, Ernie Rhodes, has the credentials to lead the region toward forming a fire district. Rhodes knows how fire districts work. He moved here from Missouri, where fire districts are commonplace.
Wisconsin law would need to change before the county could form a fire district like the ones in Missouri. The most effective fire districts have elected representatives and the authority to levy taxes and manage budgets like school boards or city councils do.
Whether there’s a fire district in Rock County’s future, we don’t know. But there’s no doubt about the need for departments to become more efficient. Rock County’s march toward consolidation is underway.
Area communities can either embrace the trend and become more efficient, or they can resist it and lose out on the benefits.