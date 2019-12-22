Few people were talking about an “opioid crisis” when a 13-year-old Edgerton Middle School student overdosed in 2010.

Alex Aiken of the town of Milton was found dead at home after he and a friend took the prescription drug oxycodone. His 14-year-old friend who supplied the pills was sentenced to three years of prison. The tragedy made The Gazette’s 2010 list of top stories at No. 6.

Aiken’s death signaled the beginning of an ominous trend, but six more years would pass before The Gazette named the “opioid crisis” a top-10 story. In 2016, the opioid crisis reached No. 6. It made No. 3 in 2017 and No. 8 last year. The community has become wiser since Aiken’s death, with the overdose antidote Narcan more widely available. Better oversight of prescription painkillers is now in place. Still, we’re a long way from declaring an end to the crisis.

As we anticipate 2020, we decided to look back at the past decade and reflect on its significance. Which news stories over the last 10 years shaped our community? At the end of each year, The Gazette publishes a list of its top 10 stories, with some more easily forgotten (dry weather hits region in 2012) than others (Paul Ryan elected House Speaker in 2015). We combed through these top-10 lists and picked out stories, including Aiken’s death, that we felt speak to the decade that was the 2010s.

Here are three other stories which we felt profoundly affected the community and whose effects are likely to reverberate for years to come:

The passage of Act 10

Democrats discovered the limitations of their pro-union message and miscalculated in their belief that Gov. Scott Walker had gone too far in stripping from public unions much of their ability to collectively bargain. After Republicans passed Act 10 in 2011 (The Gazette’s No. 1 story that year), Democrats set out to recall Walker. But Walker defeated Democrat Tom Barrett in the 2012 recall election by a wider margin than Walker did in his 2010 election against Barrett. Walker’s victories set the stage for Republican domination of the state Capitol, thanks in part to redistricting maps that would help maintain Republicans’ grip on power.

While the past decade belonged to Republicans, it served to undermine the state’s long history of bipartisan cooperation. After Walker lost his seat last year to Democrat Tony Evers, the Republican-controlled Legislature made clear it wouldn’t work with Evers on many issues. It passed several laws in a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ authority before his first day in office. And in an unprecedented move, the Legislature rejected Evers’ pick for agriculture secretary, marking a new era of partisan gridlock.

Janesville’s economic rebound

Many people declared the Janesville economy dead after General Motors closed its plant here in 2009, but Janesville silenced its doomsday critics. Many employers opened shop in Janesville over the past 10 years, the most notable perhaps being the Dollar General warehouse (the No. 4 story in 2015). Janesville also experienced a medical building boom with new facilities built by SSM Health and Mercyhealth (No. 5 story in 2012). In 2012, SHINE Medical Technologies selected Janesville as the site of a new medical isotope production plant (No. 2 story that year). SHINE finally broke ground on its manufacturing plant this year.

Any discussion about Janesville’s economic revival must also involve the downtown. The city council adopted the ARISE initiative in 2015 (the No. 5 story that year), directing millions of dollars toward multiple projects, including a new town square. Other improvements include a new festival street and a still-under-construction pedestrian bridge. Businesses have taken notice, with new restaurants and a new hotel opening in the downtown in the past two years.

The asterisk in Janesville’s economic recovery concerns the several national retailers that closed their Janesville stores over the past decade, including JC Penney, Sears, Kmart, Shopko and Toys ‘R’ Us. The closures presented new challenges but also opportunities. The Janesville Mall is in discussions to house a new indoor sports complex.

That crazy Jakubowski thing

This incident wasn’t just nutty. It also felt symbolic of the insanity in the nation’s politics. Joseph Jakubowski wrote a manifesto, mailed it to President Trump and then stole a bunch of guns from a Janesville gun store in April 2017. He burned his vehicle and then disappeared. In the midst of national anxiety over gun violence, Janesville was spooked. Jakubowski wanted to take down the government, presumably with his new-found guns. Schools went on lockdown, and the FBI launched a national manhunt.

Nobody knew what this man was capable of, but he was found days later in a pathetic state, camping on someone’s property in Vernon County. Thankfully, nobody wound up hurt. His criminal trials were almost as bizarre as the manhunt, featuring Jakubowski railing against the government and perceived social injustices. The manhunt became The Gazette’s No. 1 story of 2017, and it arguably could be The Gazette’s top story of the decade.

These four stories—an opioid overdose, passage of Act 10, Janesville’s economic rebound and the Jakubowski manhunt—best captured, in our opinion, the spirit of the past decade. Act 10 represented the decade’s political divisiveness. Janesville’s post-GM economy highlighted the community’s resilience. Jakuboski exposed the anxiety and fear lurking just beneath the cover of our social fabric. Aiken’s death and the opioid crisis reminded us of the fragility of life.

Every decade leaves an impression, and the 2010s proved no exception, maybe making a more lasting impression than most.

Welcome, 2020.