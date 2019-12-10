The U.S. House impeachment proceedings leave the impression the two major political parties couldn’t agree on the color of the sky, let alone legislation that would benefit constituents.

But when you remove Donald Trump’s name from the conversation, a consensus emerges on some issues, particularly robocalls. Republicans and Democrats agree new regulations are necessary, and the U.S. House last week voted overwhelmingly—417 to 3—to force telephone providers to do a better job of protecting consumers.

The Senate passed a similar bill in May.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, touted the House bill in an email to constituents last week. He’s also a cosponsor of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, which would require phone-service providers to ensure the authenticity of phone numbers that pop up on users’ caller-IDs. Service providers would block unverified numbers, and the bill would also prohibit service providers from charging consumers for blocking robocalls.

“Time and time again my office receives complaints about scam phone calls. I even get them myself,” Steil wrote. “I am happy to report that the TRACED Act is now on its way to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”

The bill represents a compromise from previous versions that lacked Senate support. While the bill approved last week contains fewer consumer protections, according to consumer advocates, it received broad support because it goes much farther than current regulations, which do almost nothing.

Knowing spammers, they will work immediately to find a way to beat this new system, but the bill’s passage is still important. It would help shift the burden of dealing with robocalls from consumers to the telecom companies.

We need more examples of Congress doing the people’s work. Amid the partisan jabbing and jousting, Steil seems focused on addressing constituent concerns. He doesn’t back Trump’s impeachment, but he doesn’t spend his days on Twitter firing partisan grenades or peddling conspiracy theories like some of his Republican colleagues do.

The challenge for Steil and Congress now is to identify more issues drawing bipartisan support. It should not take the never-ending harassment of millions of people and a boatload of constituent complaints to convince members of Congress to take meaningful action on an issue. Robocall legislation is obviously needed, but it’s also reactive instead of proactive.

There’s a long list of other issues requiring Congress’ attention, and here’s a few: prescription drug costs, gun violence, deteriorating bridge and roadway infrastructure, a $1 trillion national deficit, a failed Afghanistan war, Dreamers in limbo, an opioid crisis and Illinois set to sell pot on Wisconsin’s border starting Jan. 1.

Get busy.