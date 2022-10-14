Government at all levels in the United States, including local government, exists to serve the people. It’s funded by taxpayers who—by state and federal law—have a reasonable expectation of transparency.
Here in Wisconsin, there are exceptions under the state’s open records and open meetings laws, such as in police investigations and economic development negotiations, that allow some discussions to take place behind closed doors and allow some requests for records to be delayed or denied.
But municipalities generally must operate in the open and must, per state rules, share with a requester a specific reason for any records delay or denial.
Given a series of recent instances in which the release of information has had to be forced by The Gazette, the city of Janesville might benefit from a review of its government-in-sunshine obligations.
It recently took, for instance, nearly a week and the newspaper’s filing of a series of formal open records requests before the city finally revealed that Police Chief David Moore would step in as interim city manager for at least the next six months. Moore was being appointed to the interim role as City Manager Mark Freitag prepares to leave in late October for a new job in Colorado.
While the Wisconsin open records law allows many routine personnel matters to be shielded from public view to protect employee privacy, it requires that all finalists for key positions such as city manager be named as soon as a list of their names is compiled. This allows the public to see that multiple candidates were considered, avoiding for instance a scenario in which positions are opaquely filled by a sole candidate for reasons that might include political patronage.
The city initially argued that because this was an interim job, the final candidate’s identity could remain veiled until after a city council vote to confirm the appointment. And then, confusing and conflicting statements were released by the city council president and the city attorney on whether there technically were any applicants or finalists, because (it was only later revealed) the job was being filled in-house.
The newspaper then had to wait several more days for a response from the city on information requests it made about the upcoming nationwide search for a permanent new city manager. As with most organizations, the city knew well in advance that a key leader was leaving and, we expect, had a pre-planned process for his departure and replacement. It wasn’t clear, therefore, why such a delay was deemed necessary.
Additionally in the past month, a key consultant’s report on the cost of the proposed Woodman’s Center ice arena and convention center was only shared with the public via a news story when a copy of it was slipped—unauthorized—to The Gazette. The newspaper had in the days before filed an open records request seeking the above report and other related documents and had been granted access to some records—but this one was inexplicably held back, with no explanation as to why the city might rightfully be able to withhold it under the open records law. Its key finding, that the preliminary plans for the public-private project appeared to have been compiled with “absolutely no thought given to the budget,” was something the public should have had more immediate access to.
The newspaper also recently had to file a formal open records request to learn more about an incident at a Janesville middle school in which a Janesville Police Department resource officer’s gun apparently accidentally discharged in a school office. And it took more pressing by the newspaper, and yet another formal open request request, before the Janesville Police Department finally released key details about a vehicle accident along East Memorial Drive—more than a week after a 9-year-old died in the incident.
The Gazette will continue to apply due diligence and the Wisconsin open records and open meetings laws to ensure timely full disclosure of information that its readers have a right to see as citizens and taxpayers.
But we hope that making the newspaper—as the primary disseminator of local public information—continually file formal records requests and then wait more time for fulfillment of those requests doesn’t become the city of Janesville’s default.
We hope, going forward, that the city allows more timely light to be shone on its reports and other public documents, and on its decision making processes. This ensures that taxpayers, who are footing the bill for city operations, generally know what’s going on at City Hall and can apply that knowledge to the formation of well-educated views on the community’s current and future course.